Myntra launches its first Fitness Tracker, the Blink Go in India for Rs 1697

Recently Myntra acquired a Bengaluru based smart wearable startup Witworks and now, Myntra has launched its first ever fitness tracker/band in India. Along with the Blink Go Myntra has also launched a software platform called "Myntra wearable platform", where third-party developers can develop software and hardware for their upcoming products related to fitness and fashion.

The Blink Go is priced at Rs 1679 and will be available in India exclusively on Myntra. The smart fitness tracker comes with a black wristband and a complimentary designer strap for free of cost. The Blink Go has a good set of features, which are not usually seen in smart bands which cost less than Rs 2000. Here are the top features of the Myntra Blink Go.

It comes in one size fits all design, where one can tighten the strap according to the wrist size.

The tracker comes in Camo Silver, Camo Black, Pop Silver, Pop Black, and Zig Black color.

In the retail package, there will be a tracker module, Premium designer band, Black Band, and a Quick Start Guide.

Unlike most of the fitness bands, the Blink Go comes with a TFT display and can last up to 3 days on a single charge.

Specifications of the Blink Go

The Blink Go smart bands comes with a colored TFT display with a single button navigation system. The band can be paired with either Android or iOS smartphone running on Android 5.0+ or iOS 7.0+ OS. The fitness tracker comes with heart rate sensor, and other fitness related sensor to accurately measure the activities.

The band connects with a smartphone using Bluetooth 4.0+ BLE and has a 100 mAh Li-ion battery, which charges via a proprietary connector. The Blink Go is a water-resistant smart band and can display caller ID, message ID, Alarm, Timer, and also comes with finding my phone feature.

However, one has to pay a tax of Rs 305. In total, a user has to pay Rs 1989 to get this smart fitness tracker from Myntra.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Technology Officer, Myntra said:

The intent behind this platform is to not only allow our wearable products to co-exist and leverage each other's data to provide meaningful insights but also enable external developers to build apps or device manufacturers to integrate their own offerings to the platform.