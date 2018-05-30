NETGEAR introduces Nighthawk Pro gaming router In India

NETGEAR has announced the launch of the Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500)at League of Extraordinary Gamers, Bangalore. The new Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) leverages advanced software to optimize network connections. It stabilizes ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeps you always on with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for advanced online gameplay.

The Gaming Dashboard, Geo Filter, Quality of Service (QoS) and Network Monitoring capabilities enable customization and gaming performance unmatched in the router space. NETGEAR Nighthawk includes hardware features such as a dual-core 1.7GHz processor, Quad-stream Wave 2 WiFi with MU-MIMO, and four external high-power antennas wrapped up in an aggressive and formidable enclosure.

"At NETGEAR we have worked tirelessly to deliver best-in-class performance, customization and ease-of-use for the ultimate gaming experience. The new Nighthawk® Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) is an extension of the customization and development of modern technological solutions. It is designed to meet the specialized needs of the gamers, the LAN switch comes equipped with dedicated features designed to eliminate laggy gameplay." comments Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager - India & SAARC, NETGEAR.

With the new Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router, one can enjoy lag-free online andnetwork gaming. Its MU-MIMO WiFi streams simultaneously to multiple devices on the same network.

Here are some of the other Key features you'll want to make the Nighthawk the centerpiece of your gaming experience:

• Gaming Dashboard - on a single screen, views real-time bandwidth utilization by thedevice, ping delays, and many other parameters.

• Geo Filter - Fix your gaming lag by limiting distance to servers or other players, get a guaranteed local connection, and create black/white lists of your preferred servers.

• Quality of Service (QoS) - Prioritize gaming devices and allocate bandwidth by the device to eliminate lag due to queuing at the ISP network.

• Gaming VPN - Protect your network identity, prevent DDoS attack, and use the VPN client to connect to the VPN server.

• Network Monitor - Check on bandwidth-hogging devices and identify the applications which could be causing lag.

• Gigabit Ethernet Ports - Maximize speed with four (4) GbE LAN ports for wired connections, ideal for fast-paced gaming and high-quality streaming.

• 802.11ac WiFi - Enjoy Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) for simultaneous streaming, Quad-Stream and 160MHz for faster speeds.

• Dual-Core 1.7GHz Processor - Support more devices for better 4K streaming, VR gaming, surfing, and more with this powerful, faster processor.

• AC2600 WiFi - Take advantage of up to 800+1733 Mbps* wireless speed, and double the available bandwidth with simultaneous dual-band WiFi.

• High-Performance Antennas - Get better WiFi coverage and faster speeds with four (4) external antennas.

• Memory - Enjoy plenty of headroom with 256 MB flash and 512 MB RAM.

• Beam forming+ - Enjoy more reliable connections for fewer drops, providing jitter-free network performance.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) is available through authorized NETGEAR partners, other reseller channels, and e-commerce portals at a price of Rs 23,000.