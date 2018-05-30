ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

NETGEAR introduces Nighthawk Pro gaming router In India

Netgear has a new offering for the gaming enthusiasts.

By:

Related Articles

    NETGEAR has announced the launch of the Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500)at League of Extraordinary Gamers, Bangalore. The new Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) leverages advanced software to optimize network connections. It stabilizes ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeps you always on with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for advanced online gameplay. 

    NETGEAR introduces Nighthawk Pro gaming router In India

    The Gaming Dashboard, Geo Filter, Quality of Service (QoS) and Network Monitoring capabilities enable customization and gaming performance unmatched in the router space. NETGEAR Nighthawk includes hardware features such as a dual-core 1.7GHz processor, Quad-stream Wave 2 WiFi with MU-MIMO, and four external high-power antennas wrapped up in an aggressive and formidable enclosure. 

    "At NETGEAR we have worked tirelessly to deliver best-in-class performance, customization and ease-of-use for the ultimate gaming experience. The new Nighthawk® Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) is an extension of the customization and development of modern technological solutions. It is designed to meet the specialized needs of the gamers, the LAN switch comes equipped with dedicated features designed to eliminate laggy gameplay." comments Mr. Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager - India & SAARC, NETGEAR.

    With the new Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router, one can enjoy lag-free online andnetwork gaming. Its MU-MIMO WiFi streams simultaneously to multiple devices on the same network. 

    Here are some of the other Key features you'll want to make the Nighthawk the centerpiece of your gaming experience:

    • Gaming Dashboard - on a single screen, views real-time bandwidth utilization by thedevice, ping delays, and many other parameters.

    • Geo Filter - Fix your gaming lag by limiting distance to servers or other players, get a guaranteed local connection, and create black/white lists of your preferred servers.

    • Quality of Service (QoS) - Prioritize gaming devices and allocate bandwidth by the device to eliminate lag due to queuing at the ISP network.

    • Gaming VPN - Protect your network identity, prevent DDoS attack, and use the VPN client to connect to the VPN server.

    • Network Monitor - Check on bandwidth-hogging devices and identify the applications which could be causing lag.

    • Gigabit Ethernet Ports - Maximize speed with four (4) GbE LAN ports for wired connections, ideal for fast-paced gaming and high-quality streaming.

    • 802.11ac WiFi - Enjoy Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) for simultaneous streaming, Quad-Stream and 160MHz for faster speeds.

    • Dual-Core 1.7GHz Processor - Support more devices for better 4K streaming, VR gaming, surfing, and more with this powerful, faster processor.

    • AC2600 WiFi - Take advantage of up to 800+1733 Mbps* wireless speed, and double the available bandwidth with simultaneous dual-band WiFi.

    • High-Performance Antennas - Get better WiFi coverage and faster speeds with four (4) external antennas.

    • Memory - Enjoy plenty of headroom with 256 MB flash and 512 MB RAM.

    • Beam forming+ - Enjoy more reliable connections for fewer drops, providing jitter-free network performance.

    The NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router (XR500) is available through authorized NETGEAR partners, other reseller channels, and e-commerce portals at a price of Rs 23,000.

    Read More About: netgear gaming router news
    Story first published: Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue