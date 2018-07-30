Netgear launches GS116LP and GS116PP Ethernet unmanaged switches with 16 ports

NETGEAR, a provider of networking equipment for homes and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) has introduced new 16-port Gigabit Ethernet unmanaged switches. The company has used flexible Power over Ethernet (PoE) integrated technology.

Businesses or even home offices needing affordable solutions with a reasonable PoE budget can now easily deploy denser PoE+ devices and high-power PoE+ devices connected to a single switch, for energy efficiency as well as space and cost savings.

The PoE devices can be deployed by businesses or offices for energy efficiency, as well as space and cost savings. The switches can also help offices with a dense number of devices in close proximity achieve power and connectivity. It can include VoIP phones, IP security cameras, video-over-IP endpoints, sensors, LED lighting, secure access door locks, and other IoT devices, as well as pan-tilt-zoom HD surveillance cameras with features such as night vision and built-in motion tracking.

But what is most unique about these plug-and-play switches is that they have a built-in intuitive power selector and support optional interchangeable external power supplies that allow you to easily increase PoE budget at any time to provide your devices with the power they need. You can start with a lower PoE budget and then cost-effectively increase your PoE budget at any time, to grow along with your business needs. If your business has to power more medium to high-power devices in the future, you can easily upgrade just by changing the external power supply. If you already have multiple power-hungry devices, you can go directly to the high-power version switch for the best PoE budget.

Their silent operation and small form factor, combined with the rack-mount and wall-mount accessories, give you the flexibility to place a switch in small cabinets, in a 19-inch rack, on a wall, or on a desk.

Key Features:

The 16 PoE/PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Ports provide up to 30W per port to any power-hungry device.

Flexible PoE Budget for GS116LP/PP is easy to increase or decrease thanks to an interchangeable external power supply unit.

16 Gbps (16-port models) non-blocking switching architecture offers maximum throughput at wire speed without congestion for all the connectivity your devices need.

Plug-and-play, automatic connectivity to your router or modem eliminates the need for an IT expert or complicated user manual.

Auto-negotiation between the switch and your end devices means they automatically connect at the highest common speed.

Price and Availability:

The four new NETGEAR Smart Managed Pro Switches are available now worldwide through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels and e-commerce sites.

The GS116LP, 16-Port PoE/PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with 76W PoE budget - Rs 17,000. While, the GS116PP, 16-Port PoE/PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with 183W PoE budget - Rs 23,000.