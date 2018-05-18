NETGEAR launches smart managed pro swtiches with PoE+ in India

NETGEAR has introduced four new Gigabit switches with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE+) and SFP ports for fiber uplinks. These switches expand the second-generation family of Smart Managed Pro Switches purposely designed for converged networks where voice, video, data, and IoT are all carried on a single network platform, with maximum security.

Within small and medium-sized organizations - such as: hospitality, catering, education, and retail industries - there is growing deployment of VoIP phones, IP security cameras, video-over-IP endpoints, proximity sensors, LED lighting, secure access door locks, and other IoT devices. The dense proximity of these devices requires network switches capable of supporting PoE so a network manager can add power-hungry devices to the network with a single wire for power AND connectivity. Increasing the power demands on PoE switches are 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless access points as well as pan-tilt-zoom HD surveillance cameras with features such as night vision and built-in motion tracking, which require PoE+ power (802.3at).

These four new Smart Managed Pro switches are also equipped with enhanced security features:

Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol (DHCP) Snooping- which monitors for and allows only authorized DHCP servers to respond to DHCP requests and to pass network data to clients. It also provides the ability to control the rate of traffic sent of DHCP requests on client ports, thereby mitigating the effect of DHCP Denial of Service (DoS) attacks from an individual client or access port.

Dynamic Address Resolution Protocol (ARP) Inspection (DAI) - DAI inspects ARP packets on the Local Area Network (LAN) and uses the information in the DHCP snooping database on a switch to validate ARP packets and to protect against ARP spoofing/poisoning/cache poisoning.

The combination of these two forms a protection against man-in-the-middle attacks when "attackers" use an IP address of a different valid client to secretly relay or alter the communication between devices in the network.

These powerful and reliable new Smart Managed Pro switches will provide the following advanced network tools:

Full line-rate Gigabit connectivity - for highly efficient and fast networking for bandwidth-hungry businesses

Traffic priority setting - for optimized voice, data and video convergence (DiffServ QoS)

Intuitive configuration of Media Streaming and Audio-Visual over Internet Protocol (AV-over-IP) with multicast capabilities - AV over IP significantly increases flexibility by overcoming limits to number of sources and destinations as well as by conquering distance limits.

Registration (MVR)-IGMP Snooping allows switches to listen to IGMP report and leave messages to determine what hosts if any are interested in receiving multicast traffic on a given VLAN to limit unnecessary flooding of multicast traffic to switch ports that do not have hosts interested in receiving multicast traffic.

Multicast VLAN Registration (MVR) - enables multicast traffic to be dedicated to a specific VLAN across a multicast domain so that receivers in other VLANs can join the sources in the dedicated VLAN and received multicast traffic.

Full IPv6 Support - Reduces network limitations imposed by IPv4 restrictions





A real power engine - all ports PoE+ enabled with the perfect choice of PoE budgets for the installation of the most power-hungry environments for demanding Small and Medium businesses.

The new 24-port and 48-port NETGEAR Smart Managed Pro Switches support dense deployments of these modern high-power PoE+ devices. They offer powerful Layer 2 and Lite Layer 3 (static routing) features for IPv4 and IPv6 with enhanced performance and a focus on usability within SMB environments. All are equipped with 4 SFP Ports for fiber uplinks.

24-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS728TPv2) - INR 28,000

24-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS728TPPv2) - INR 52,000

48-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS752TPv2) - INR 68,000

48-Port Gigabit PoE+ Smart Managed Pro Switch (GS752TPP) - INR 89,000

Now, even organizations on a tight budget can deploy PoE+ devices more densely, connected to a cost-effective switch, with a reasonable PoE+ power budget of 190W over 24 ports (GS728TPv2), or 380W over 48 ports (GS752TPv2). Or, if you're buying infrastructure for the long term and want to plan for growth or the unexpected, the PoE+ port counts and robust PoE power budgets of these switches offer more headroom for future expansion, up to 380W for the 24-port GS728TPPv2 and 760W for the 48-port GS752TPP. Even at full PoE power with traffic on all ports, they operate quietly, thanks to temperature- and load-based fan-speed control.

Sharing the same advanced performance and usability features and great PoE functionality, the GS728TPv2, GS728TPPv2, GS752TPv2 and GS752TPP Switches are designed to support wireless converged networks and mobility needs now, and as your business grows.

All NETGEAR Smart Managed Pro Switches include ProSAFE® Lifetime Hardware Warranty including Lifetime Next Business Day shipping for part replacement and Lifetime Chat Support. Consult the NETGEAR website warranty page and your local NETGEAR representative for applicable support services.

Availability

The four new NETGEAR Smart Managed Pro Switches are available now worldwide through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels and e-commerce sites. Regional variance may apply to the final pricing for end customers depending on the reseller and bundled offerings.