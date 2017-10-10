Netgear unveils Arlo Pro: World’s most advanced weatherproof smart home security camera

Netgear Inc. a premier provider of home networking and smart home security products, today introduced Arlo Pro wire-free HD security camera systems (VMS4230), the worlds most advanced and versatile smart home security camera.

Featuring quick-charge rechargeable batteries and two-way audio, this latest addition to the Arlo family is the first and only weather-proof, wire-free security camera complete with an ultra-wide 130-degree field of view.

The next generation Netgear smart camera features a sleek, stylish wire-free compact design that takes up minimal space and does not require an outlet for power. The company has said that Arlo Pro wire-free cameras can be easily and discreetly placed anywhere - inside or outside of your home - from the front porch to the baby's room, to the front yard, or on the backyard fence.

Further, the camera is backed by a long-lasting lithium-ion rechargeable battery that is quickly charged while inserted into the camera or through the optional dual-bay Arlo Pro Charging Station. The camera-set further comes with an AC adapter.

The device is the first and only weatherproof wire-free camera with a wide 130-degree field of view. The camera setup features a new two-way talk feature that will allow you to hear everything that is going on in and around your home - talk to kids and pets or shout at intruders and thieves. With instant motion Arlo Pro's onboard passive infrared motion sensor that delivers instant alerts and Arlo's new smart siren, it makes easier to put a stop to the crime before it happens.

In addition to these new features, Arlo Pro includes advancements across all areas of wire-free camera technology including innovations in video, night vision, and activity detection, as well as several new software features that will significantly enhance the mobile app experience.

There is also a mobile app developed for the easy use and control of the system. As per the company, Arlo app features have been developed with the mobile experience in mind. Enhancements have been made to all aspects of the app for a more optimized, intelligent and easy-to-use experience.

"With Smart Arm/Disarm you can now have Arlo cameras automatically arm or disarm based on your schedule or your location. The Arlo app is now also accessible via Apple TV. Simply download the Arlo app for Apple TV to receive notifications and view your Arlo cameras directly from your Apple TV. Arlo can also be connected to other smart home devices through platforms such as IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and much more to come," the company said.

With Arlo's free cloud storage, both motion- and audio-triggered videos are always stored for 7 days at no extra cost. Additionally, instead of paying a monthly subscription fee for each camera, Arlo allows you to connect up to 5 wire-free cameras without recurring monthly subscription fees.

"Arlo Pro is the result of our singular focus to deliver the most innovative, intelligent and easy-to-use smart security products that uniquely address home and small business security needs," said Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager, India, and SAARC, Netgear. "100 percent wire-free cameras provide customers with an incredibly easy and powerful way to monitor their entire property. Now with the addition of rechargeable batteries, two-way audio, an enhanced HD video experience, advanced night vision, improved motion detection, as well as our new smart siren, Arlo Pro delivers the best stress-free toolset for protecting your loved ones and valuables. "

The Arlo Pro Systems (VMS4230) is available in India at a starting price of Rs. 44,900.