ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

New laser tech to send audible messages to specific person

This will be really helpful for the military.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    A team of researchers from MIT has found a new way to transmit highly targeted audio signals directly to a person's ear using laser beams. The process known as "photoacoustic" is used for the system, which allows audible messages to be transmitted to spies or other agents, warning them of danger.

    New laser tech to send audible messages to specific person

     

    The researchers started with a laser beam that fired at wavelengths absorbed by water. By sweeping the beam, it was found that it could generate sound that can only be head at a specific distance from the transmitter. This allows the message to be sent to a specific person, rather than anyone who crosses the path of the beam.

    "This can work even in relatively dry conditions because there is almost always a little water in the air, especially around people," said research lead Charles M. Wynn. "It is the first system that uses lasers that are fully safe for the eyes and skin to localize an audible signal to a particular person in any setting," he added.
    The team has also found a method that works by modulating instead of sweeping the laser beam.

    "There are tradeoffs between the two techniques," said researcher Ryan M. Sullenberger. "The traditional [modulation] method provides sound with higher fidelity, whereas the laser sweeping provides sound with louder audio."

    As of now, the system works at more than 2.5 meters, so the scientists are planning to scale up the distance. "We hope that eventually, a commercial technology will develop," Sullenberger said.

    Read More About: science audio news
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 13:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue