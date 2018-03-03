Nintendo switch with refreshed hardware may not appear any time soon

Nintendo the Japanese gaming device manufacturing company has crafted the Nintendo Switch to please the gaming enthusiasts will celebrate its 1 year anniversary today. Now some speculations are making rounds over the internet next Nintendo switch might see the light of the day. However, fresh reports suggest that the new release might not happen anytime soon.

As per some reports from Beebom rather than rolling out a new variant of the Nintendo Switch, the company is working towards using the same console and focus more on introducing additional peripherals and kits, like the recently announced Nintendo Labo. In addition to that, the company could also rollout attachment-focused peripherals that attach via the USB Type-C port and might or might not include network-related features.

Nintendo Switch is basically a game machine that acts as a handheld device which doubles as a home console. The game console looks like a tablet computer with controllers that attach to its sides.

However, you can use the Switch in three different modes - with the TV, play solo or with a friend, or use it as a self-contained handheld gaming device.

Apart from the game mode the device charges via USB-C and comes with an AC adaptor. It is expected that you will get 2.5-6.5 hours of gameplay but it also depends on the games you choose to play. The Switch also includes Wi-Fi connectivity which allows you to pair up to eight consoles together for local multiplayer gaming.

In addition, the console will be supported by the Nintendo Switch Online Service. A user can access it through your smartphone and once you access it will enable you to set up matches and chat with your friends on the network. A user can try it for free, but after the free trial is done you'll have to pay a fee.

The company also disclosed that there will be no region locking system which was present on previous consoles. Now, Switch games purchased anywhere in the world will be compatible with the console, so a user can freely buy games without any worries.