Now Amazon Echo comes in red color after the Apple iPhone 7

Amazon's smart speaker, Echo, has been getting a great response all over the globe. Echo is Amazon's mid-priced smart speakers that finds a sweet spot between a much humbly priced Bluetooth speaker add-on, the Echo Dot, and a premium priced Echo Plus. The success of the Echo has driven Amazon to take a big step towards the betterment of AIDS patients which is the reason why it has joined hands with (RED).

(RED) is an association that works for the betterment of AIDS patients throughout the globe and has partnered with several premium brands that include Apple and Beats. Amazon Echo comes with replaceable shells that come in several colors including Charcoal Black and Gray. The (RED) Echo is no different in specification and functions as compared to the current model, however, it comes covered in a red colored fabric. Amazon will donate $10 for every (RED) echo sold.

As already mentioned several brands have already partnered with (RED) in the past. Apple has released several iPods in partnership with (RED) to help it in its cause. Apple had released a (RED) iPhone 7 just last year which attracted everyone's attention. Apple's latest (RED) product for sale is the Apple Watch.

Amazon (RED) Echo retails for $99 in the US on Amazon's official portal. The product is not yet available in India. However, the Echo retails at Rs. 6,999 in the country and hosts several features including virtual assistance and playing songs on voice command.

(RED) Echo will start retailing on December 6, 2017, in the US.

