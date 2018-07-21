Now connect you gaming console with Sony's portable mobile projector

Sony India launched MP-CD1 portable mobile projector in India on July 19. The company claims that this little projector is capable of transforming any surface into a widescreen. The device is priced at Rs 29,990 and it will be available for sale from August 3.

The company claims that the MP-CD1 mobile projector will enhance brightness levels to reduce motion blurring and noise and ensure optimum performance. The device uses Texas Instruments' DLP IntelliBright technology which is capable of managing brightness and power consumption. The mobile projector has a rating of 105 ANSI Lumens.

The Sony mobile projector comes with an aluminium design to increase its durability. The pocket-sized MP-CD1 projector is capable of projecting content up to 304.8 centimetres (120 inches) in size from a distance of 350 cm, with a resolution of 854x480 pixels.

According to the company, the device comes with a 5,000mAh battery which will allow users to project images up to two hours of projection time. It also comes with a feature called auto keystone correction which ensures hassle-free projection. On the connectivity part, the MP-CD1 mobile projector offers Tripod socket support, wireless connectivity and media streaming with HDMI dongle.

With the help of HDMI and USB ports on the device, users can easily connect their smartphones, laptop and also their gaming consoles. The device weighs around 280 grams and comes with a carry case, HDMI cable, USB Type-C cable and a Micro-USB to USB Type-C adaptor.

This will be a good edition for the gamers who enjoy playing games on a bigger screen. Now they can directly connect their PS4 or Xbox on with this projector and enjoy the experience of gaming on a big screen.

But the only issue with the mobile projector is its cost, Rs 29,990 is really expensive for a someone to invest just for the sake of gaming. But if you are a working professional and use a projector on a day to day basis, then this can be a cheaper deal for you. As we all know the big projectors are very expensive and very hard to carry from one place to other.