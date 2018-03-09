Oculus rolls out a software patch to fix runtime errors

The Oculus Rift which is a Virtual Resistivity (VR) headset by the social networking giant Facebook is getting a software patch for the error "Can't Reach Oculus Runtime" which appeared because of an expired certificate and made the VR headset non-usable.

As per some reports from the Beebom Oculus co-founder, Nate Mitchell had apologized on Twitter for the fuss it created and he also admitted that this was a result of the mistake made on their end. Nate further made an announcement that "Folks impacted by today's downtime will be provided with an Oculus store credit." This certainly is a good decision taken by the company to retain their customer base.

A user can download the software patch from the Oculus support page, or you can click on this link to directly go to the support page.

In one of the recent articles, we covered that the Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi is the hardware partner of Oculus for the Go headset. What's more, they are also working on Mi VR Standalone, which is a VR headset based on Oculus technology exclusively for the Chinese market. Apart from this, both the Oculus Go and Mi VR Standalone are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 mobile VR platform.

Mi VR Standalone comes with the same core hardware features and design as that of the Oculus Go. The former also supports the Oculus Mobile SDK, which enables existing Oculus developers to easily bring their content to the Mi VR platform in China.

The Oculus Go, which is a stripped-down version of the company's high-end Oculus Rift, was announced back in October 2017. At the time of the announcement, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the device will go on sale in early 2018 with a price tag of $199 (Rs 12,954 approx.) You can read the complete story here.

