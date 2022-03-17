Just In
Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Gets New Gerua Edition; Purchase Window To Open On March 18
Ola Electric recently unveiled a new color variant of its S1 Pro named 'Gerua' in India, which is a limited edition model. The company has announced that the purchase window for the Ola S1 Pro will open on March 18. However, buyers who already reserved the S1 Pro can purchase the scooter starting today (March 17).
Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Pre-Booking Details In India
Interested customers can purchase the electric scooter via the Ola app on Android and iOS devices, and the delivery of these new orders will start from April 2022. As mentioned above, the recently introduced new Gerua edition will only be available for two days (March 17 - March 18) as a part of the Holi celebration in India.
Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Price And Features
The Ola S1 Pro is powered by a 3.97kWh battery and gets 8.5kW of peak power. Apart from this, you can get the S1 Pro in ten color variants. It is claimed to take around 6 hours 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent battery via a home wall socket. Moreover, the electric scooter is claimed to cover up to 181km. However, in the real world, it should offer at least 135km range in the normal mode.
The vehicle control unit (VCU) of the Ola S1 Pro is powered by an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM. It also supports 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. There is also a voice-command feature and a Hill-Hold feature along with the front and rear disk brakes. Apart from this, there are anti-theft systems and geo-fencing.
As far as the price is concerned, the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter ex-showroom price is set at Rs. 1,29,999 in the country. The Ola S1 Pro also features a 7-inch touchscreen display with multiple microphones and an AI speech recognition algorithm. It has Normal, Sports, and Hyper riding modes and runs on MoveOS from Ola Electric.
