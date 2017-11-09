Optoma GT5500+ ultra short throw gaming projector launched

Optoma has unveiled GT5500+, the next evolution of its GT5500 ultra short throw home entertainment projector. With 3,600 lumens, this brighter, next-generation model performs even better when used with the lights on.

Commenting on the launch, Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, said, "The unrivaled set-up convenience of our high brightness, ultra-short throw GT5500+ creates an exceptional 100-inch Full HD experience that can be installed, tidied away after use or taken with you."

Optoma GT5500+ has also been designed especially for those who love to game and watch TV, sports or films on a big screen. As such, Optoma GT5500+ can project imagery up to 100 inches diagonal from just 30cm away without any hassle of shadows or cables running across the room. The device supports Full HD 1080p resolution and therefore produces razor-sharp images with optimum color performance. In addition, with the quick response time of just 33ms input lag, the GT5500+ offers a real advantage for gamers.

Easy to set-up, Optoma GT5500+ includes broad connectivity options like two HDMI and two VGA inputs - for any device. Games consoles, Blu-ray players, and digital television set-top boxes can all be simultaneously connected, making switching between sources literally just a push of a button.

Optoma GT5500+ features a sleek, crisp white color design which allows it to fit perfectly into any interior. It comes equipped with a built-in speaker that delivers powerful 16W audio, with exceptional sound quality. An audio output connector is also included, enabling connection to external sound systems.

The GT5500+ displays true 3D content from almost any 3D source, including 3D Blu-ray players, 3D broadcasting and the latest generation games consoles. It supports 144Hz rapid refresh rate, providing ultra-smooth flicker-free images. The 3D-sync port can connect to an Optoma ZD302 3D glasses - required for 3D viewing (sold separately).

Optoma GT5500+ can also be turned into a smart device by connecting to an HDMI dongle, like the HDCast Pro, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire or Apple TV, to play games, stream videos and share photos on the big screen at home.

As of the projector is listed at $ 1177 (roughly Rs. 76,463) on Amazon but the Indian pricing is yet to be revealed.