Optoma launches Ultra Short Throw Laser Projectors; the 400UST series

Optoma has launched the 400UST DuraCore series, an ultra short throw (UST) laser projector series with 4,000 ANSI lumens in India. Available in Full HD 1080p and WXGA resolutions, this series is designed perfectly for education, corporate, and professional installations.

The 400UST series, unveiled at ISE earlier this year, includes four new UST laser projectors, including ZH400UST, ZW400UST, ZH400USTi, and ZW400USTi. Equipped with Optoma DuraCore Technology and IP5X certification, this new series is powered by a laser light source, delivering consistent, high brightness of up to 20,000 hours and superior color reproduction with vivid images.

Supporting 24/7 operation and versatile orientation, including portrait mode and downward projection, the 400UST series offers a bright UST projector range. This is why it ideal for signage solutions where space or accessibility can be limited, such as shop windows or retail displays.

Weighing only 5.6kg, the 400UST series projectors can be ceiling mounted just centimeters away from the wall or shop window, projecting an image size of over 100 inches (254cm).

The interactive models of 400UST series - ZH400USTi and ZW400USTi - are also built with 'TouchBeam' finger-touch interactive technology feature, transforming any surface into an interactive experience. The 'TouchBeam' supports up to 10 multi-touch points for collaborative working.

With Office Viewer functionality built in, the 400UST series allows presentations to be made by merely plug-and-play without laptop or PC.

"The 400UST series models are the lightest and brightest UST laser projectors in their category. With 0.25 UST throw ratio, 1080p/WXGA resolution, the compact chassis, and versatile installation, this series is definitely an exemplary projector for digital signage solutions," said Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC while commenting on the launch.