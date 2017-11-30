Optoma launches Short Throw Projectors in the 515 Series

Optoma has made the Complex ProAV installations simpler with the launch of new short throw 515 series projectors including WU515TST, WU515ST, EH515TST, EH515ST, W515ST, and X515ST.

The 515 series combines new short throw lens with 0.8 throw ratio and impressive lens shift of up to +25% vertical and 10% horizontal. This way, these projectors are suitable for retail, museums, education, corporate sector, and other sectors.

There are 6 new fixed lens models from Optoma's 515 series and these are XGA at 6000 lumens, WXGA at 5500 lumens, Full HD 1080p at 5000 lumens, and WUXGA at 5500 lumens. Both Full HD 1080p and WUXGA models are also available with optional HDBaseT. The Optoma 515 series allows quick and accurate installation making it ideal for uneven walls or where a projector needs to be installed at any angle or even a tricky place as it features four-corner adjustment.

Commenting at the launch of the Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, said: "Up until now, to achieve this level of performance and flexibility, customers would look at a projector with an exchangeable lens, and spend extra for the lens. This can be an unnecessary expense if the flexibility to change lenses is not required once installed. To save the unrequired journey, Optoma launches the new 515 series. With short throw lens, flexible lens shift, and the high brightness that's usually associated with exchangeable-lens projectors, Optoma 515 series can surely help customers keep the desired features without the undesired cost."