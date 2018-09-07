Anchor by Panasonic introduces 7w Emergency LED Lamp

Anchor Electricals Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation has added an innovative Panasonic emergency LED Lamp - 7w to its growing LED lighting portfolio.

The newly launched emergency lamps are backed by an in-built lithium-Ion battery that uses LEDs for illumination and is convenient to carry around. Priced at Rs 600, these lamps are a perfect solution during emergencies like power cut and failures.

The product aims to make the life of the consumers hassle-free, as it does not require an inverter or UPS. Panasonic emergency LED Lamps, therefore, are the perfect solution for consumers who do not use inverters and allows them to stay safe during sudden power cuts in homes and offices. Backed by BIS certification with burning hours of up to 25,000, they can also be used as a 'flashlight' by holding the socket, making them extremely easy to carry around.

Emergency LED lamps are the first-of-its-kind addition to Panasonic's LED lighting portfolio, which serves a dual-purpose of everyday use and is an ideal backup in case of power failures. These LED retrofit lamps can be easily attached into any existing bulb socket, making them extremely convenient to use. They continue to glow even when the main electric supply fails and has a battery backup of up to 2 hours, thereby providing uninterrupted illumination to consumers.

High-efficiency LEDs have become the preferred user choice, especially in the emergency lighting segment. These lamps are an ideal fit for any part of the home like the living room, bathroom, bedroom, and kitchen. Consumers also get an extra benefit of one-year warranty along with the product.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Hiroshi Miyasaki of Anchor Electricals Private Limited, the Electricals arm of Panasonic Corporation said, "With over 50 years of our existence in the Indian market, our endeavour is to provide best customer experience through innovative products across categories. We are constantly adding to our LED portfolio with latest technology, which we're envisioning to be our next growth engine. Our brand also offers innovative products that are high on functionality and easy to use. Hence, we believe Panasonic Emergency Lamp will enable consumers to address the situation of emergencies effectively."