Paytm A50 Smart POS Is An Android Smartphone Customised For Digital Payment

You can find a Paytm Soundbox in almost every store in India that accepts UPI-based payments. It is a small IoT device that will read out the payments received in real-time. Paytm has now come with yet another product -- the Paytm A50 Smart POS, which is a customized Android smartphone for receiving digital payments.

The Paytm A50 Smart POS uses a 4G network, where, retailers can opt for either Airtel or Vodafone network. Unlike the Paytm Soundbox, which just read out the transaction details, the Paytm A50 Smart POS does a lot more, and it allows users to receive payments via multiple modes such as UPI, credit cards, and debit cards, and Paytm Wallet.

How Much Does Paytm A50 Smart POS Cost?

There are two ways to buy the Paytm A50 Smart POS, you can either rent it out on a mostly basis for Rs. 3,413 per/month, or you can own the device permanently for Rs. 5,499. You can also get device protection by paying a bit more, which mostly acts like insurance for the device itself.

Paytm A50 Smart POS Specifications

The Paytm A50 Smart POS comes with a 5.4-inch 720p IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is based on Android 8.1 OS, which is slightly dated and offers a 2MP primary camera. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE. A 2,500 mAh battery fuels the Paytm A50 Smart POS and the device can be charged using a micro USB cable.

The Paytm A50 Smart POS is loaded with Paytm Smart Retail software, which will let business owners get an insight into the sales. On top of that, it will also allow small business owners to sell their products using EMI plans. Paytm clearly mentions that if the overall transaction size is less than 0.5 lakhs per month, then there will be a charge of Rs. 450 per month.

Can You Use The Paytm A50 Smart POS As A Normal Device?

No, the Paytm A50 Smart POS cannot be used as a normal smartphone, and it is only meant for payment purposes. Check out the Paytm website to get more details on the charges levied by the company on various payments methods to get more clarity on the same.

