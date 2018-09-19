Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale: Offers, discounts and deals

Paytm Mall has come up with a festive season sale for three days called Festive Season Sale. Starting September 20, you can avail enticing cashback offers and discounts on a wide range of products available on the portal. In addition to these, the company has announced the buyers can win a Suzuki Gixxer bike during the sale.

Smartphones on discount

Paytm Mall will sell a slew of smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy Note9, Galaxy J8, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Google Pixel 2 XL, Honor Play, Honor 9 Lite and more with discounts. The company notes that a range of smartphones will be available at almost 50% discount. The Galaxy Note9 128GB storage variant can be purchased with a cashback of Rs. 6,000 taking into account the 23% discount and Rs. 2,000 cashback.

On the other hand, the Moto G6 is available at less than Rs. 16,000 with a 12% discount and Rs. 1,500 cashback. You can view all the discounts and cashback offers available on the various product categories from here. Notably, there can be slight changes in the offers during the sale.

Other devices under sale

Besides the smartphones, there are other categories such as cameras, accessories, laptops and headphones available with the Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale discounts. Going by the same, there is 70% discount and up to 25% cashback on cameras, headphones and accessories. In addition to this, there is a flat 12% discount on the Dell Inspiron 3000 laptop along with no cost EMI payment option too.

Content and sale details

Paytm Mall is also hosting a contest called Drag and Drop that lets users win cashback vouchers and further discounts on the brands that they prefer. Talking about the sale, it will be available from September 20 to September 23. Interested buyers should register in advance, add the card details and shipping information to ensure that there is a faster checkout during the sale.

The Paytm Mall sale will debut tomorrow and we can get to know the final details regarding the discounts and offers only at the time of the sale.