Pocket-Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Sibling This Rakshabandhan

DuoPods F60:

Adapt the ENC or environment noise cancellation with Mivi's DuoPods F60 and convey your message without any noise. Paired with 4 strong mics, the ENC reduces up to 90% of the environmental noise providing a crystal clear calling experience. Providing a seamless gaming experience, the DuoPods F60 features low latency that easily syncs with visuals. Proudly made in India, this DuoPods F60 as well features 50 hours of combined playback time.

itel 23S

Powered with a Unisoc processor and Android Go, the A23 S is one the best smartphones available in its price segment. The A23 S features a 5-inch Hd+ display with a 3020 mAh removable battery, giving it a clearer and longer screen time. The sense of security is backed up with an advanced face unlock feature. This device is a true enabler in the entry-level price segment, catering to a large segment of the Indian customer base.

Itel Roar 60

No smartphone, nor problem. The unique technology induced Itel Roar 60, solves a dilemma faced by many music lovers that might not own a smartphone to enjoy the music. The Roar 60, come with an inbuilt SD card reader and wireless FM radio, providing access to music anywhere and anytime without the need to carry a smartphone. Supporting dual pairing, the Roar 60 can connect to two different devices simultaneously, proving the option to browse and play music from any device of your choice. The battery life differs from 7 hours to 15 hours to even 21 hours, from FM to music playback to Mp3 respectively.

Reliance JioPhone Next

Price: Rs. 6,499

Key Specs