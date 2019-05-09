ENGLISH

    Poly brings Calisto portable speaker phones for mobiles and remote workers

    The devices are immediately available for purchase.

    By
    |

    Poly has announced the launch of Calisto 3200 and Calisto 5200 portable USB speakerphones in India. Both devices offer 360-degree audio and share a simple plug-and-play design so users can have an audio conferencing experience, from any room or remote location.

    Poly brings Calisto portable speaker phones for mobiles

     

    Both Calisto models pack 360-degree microphones that transmit conversations with high-quality audio and voice clarity. The speakerphones come with touch-sensitive controls and visual indicators, coupled with voice prompts and mute alerts.

    The Calisto 3200 connects via USB to PC, Mac, and tablet devices while the Calisto 5200 can also connect to smartphone devices using the 3.5mm cable. The Calisto 5200 has an auto power down feature that comes into the act when disconnected from the smartphone and saves the battery life of the device.

    The Calisto 5200 claims to offer up to 30 hours of listening on a single charge. Both devices offer options to purchase USB-A or USB-C variants and come with cable management.

    Both Calisto 3200 and Calisto 5200 are compatible with Plantronics Manager Pro, a solution designed for IT professionals that allows enterprise IT managers to administer and support audio devices from a central location, as well as empowers IT decision making by providing valuable insights that ensure consistent and exemplary communication and audio performance on the device.

    Plantronics Manager Pro is sold separately. The Calisto 3200 and Calisto 5200 are available for purchase in India through partners of Poly.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 13:29 [IST]
