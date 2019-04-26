Portronics launches iTrack 1 smart tracker for Rs 699 News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Keep track of your valuables.

Portronics has announced the launch of iTrack 1, which is a two-way anti-lost plus key-finder. It's pretty easy to lose or misplace any important valuables like wallets, mobile phones, and home or car keys. For such instances, the iTrack 1 device could come in handy.

The iTrack 1 is a multi-purpose device that offers two-way anti-lost function, a key-finder function and a Remote-Camera Shutter function. Users will have to pair the device with the "TRACKFAST" app first. It is available on both Play Store and App Store.

After the pairing is finished, users need to physically attach iTrack 1 to any valuables like wallet, keychain, or handbags. In case, you happen to misplace that object, users just need to press the "TRACKFAST" app button on their paired smartphone and the device will start transmitting the audio signal.

Moreover, the app on the smartphone will notify the users if they move just 30 feet away from the valuable. Or else, users can simply press the iTrack 1 button and the phone will start ringing even if the phone is in silent mode.

Besides, if the iTrack 1 device and smartphone are 10 meters are away, both of them will start buzzing until they are brought back into proximity. Also, you get a "last location" record on the map if your phone was disconnected from the iTrack 1.

You can also use the iTrack 1 for clicking pictures or selfies by pressing the button on iTrack 1 while the camera app is open on the paired smartphone. iTrack 1 comes in white color and it is Dust and Water resistant (IP67). Portronics iTrack 1 is available at a price of Rs 699 from online and offline market places.