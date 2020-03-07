Prama Hikvision Showcases Its Prowess With New AI Surveillance Solutions News oi-Karan Sharma

Prama Hikvision recently demonstrated its intelligent technologies and solutions showcasing some of its latest as well as forthcoming innovations. The company demonstrated its AI applications which is driven by Deep Learning Algorithms were demonstrated through various application scenarios related to Face Recognition, People Tracking and Perimeter Security.

The company explained its emerging technologies (AI Solutions) and advanced applications which includes Traffic Violations, VIP Recognition, People Counting, Heat Mapping and Business Intelligence.

Intelligent Security Technologies

Prama Hikvision offers the latest solutions in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology, AI Cloud, and Deep Learning. The company also offers Machine Vision, Robotics and Factory Automation solutions.

The event also showcased the latest AI-enabled cameras including DeepinView cameras and DeepinMind NVRs. These AI-enabled cameras come with features like facial recognition, vehicle recognition, object detection, people counting, behaviour analysis, and much more.

Smart Security Solutions

The company has also demonstrated its EZVIZ Smart Home Products and video surveillance cameras which includes DeepinView Camera, DeepinMind NVR, Easy IP 4.0, ColorVu and AcuSense Cameras.

Access control (Face Recognition Terminals), Perimeter Security (Security Radar), and Intrusion Alarm (AXHub Hybrid) product categories were also the part of the show. The demo also included a walk-through Metal Detector, Smart Pole, Interactive Screen and Transparent LED Screen.

'Make in India' Manufacturing Facility

The Smart Technology Show concluded with a tour of Prama Hikvision's 'Make in India' manufacturing facility in Vasai, near Mumbai. The facility is India's first and largest integrated security and surveillance products manufacturing facility.

The manufacturing facility was built at an investment commitment of Rs. 500 crore, has a production capacity of 1.5 million cameras per month and has been manufacturing a record number of products since its launch. The company is focused on building this facility and has plans underway to cater to the fast-growing domestic demand in a phased manner.

The manufacturing facility employs over 2000+ skilled and semi-skilled employees, the facility is spread over 900,000 sqft and comprises of end-to-end production capabilities, which also supports an initial localization target of 50% with gradually transitioning to 100% localization.

The ISO-certified manufacturing facility can manufacture over 850 product models out of total 3000 Products.

