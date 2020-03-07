Just In
- 4 hrs ago Week 11, 2020 Launch Roundup: OPPO Find X2, Moto G8, Realme 6 Pro, Black Shark 3 And More
-
- 14 hrs ago AGR Dues: Vodafone-Idea Might Pay Rs.3,500 Crore To The Government Soon
- 15 hrs ago Coronavirus: BSNL, Jio Set Coughing Sounds As Caller Tune To Create Awareness
- 16 hrs ago Best True Wireless Earphones To Buy In India Under Rs. 5,000
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle 5 Expert Solutions For Removing The Make-up Stains From Clothes
- Movies Holi 2020: 5 Bollywood Songs That Are Must-Haves On Your Holi Party Playlist
- Sports Road Safety World Series 2020: Sehwag fires India Legends to win
- News Shopkeepers of Shaheen Bagh meet senior police officials over anti-CAA protest
- Finance IndiGo Forgoes Cancelling, Rescheduling Charges On Bookings Till 31 March
- Automobiles New Bajaj Dominar 250 Teaser Video Released Ahead Of Launch: Watch It Here!
- Education Top 10 Women's Day Inspirational Quotes For Students
- Travel Women's Day Special : Beginner Backpacking Tips For Women
Prama Hikvision Showcases Its Prowess With New AI Surveillance Solutions
Prama Hikvision recently demonstrated its intelligent technologies and solutions showcasing some of its latest as well as forthcoming innovations. The company demonstrated its AI applications which is driven by Deep Learning Algorithms were demonstrated through various application scenarios related to Face Recognition, People Tracking and Perimeter Security.
The company explained its emerging technologies (AI Solutions) and advanced applications which includes Traffic Violations, VIP Recognition, People Counting, Heat Mapping and Business Intelligence.
Intelligent Security Technologies
Prama Hikvision offers the latest solutions in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology, AI Cloud, and Deep Learning. The company also offers Machine Vision, Robotics and Factory Automation solutions.
The event also showcased the latest AI-enabled cameras including DeepinView cameras and DeepinMind NVRs. These AI-enabled cameras come with features like facial recognition, vehicle recognition, object detection, people counting, behaviour analysis, and much more.
Smart Security Solutions
The company has also demonstrated its EZVIZ Smart Home Products and video surveillance cameras which includes DeepinView Camera, DeepinMind NVR, Easy IP 4.0, ColorVu and AcuSense Cameras.
Access control (Face Recognition Terminals), Perimeter Security (Security Radar), and Intrusion Alarm (AXHub Hybrid) product categories were also the part of the show. The demo also included a walk-through Metal Detector, Smart Pole, Interactive Screen and Transparent LED Screen.
'Make in India' Manufacturing Facility
The Smart Technology Show concluded with a tour of Prama Hikvision's 'Make in India' manufacturing facility in Vasai, near Mumbai. The facility is India's first and largest integrated security and surveillance products manufacturing facility.
The manufacturing facility was built at an investment commitment of Rs. 500 crore, has a production capacity of 1.5 million cameras per month and has been manufacturing a record number of products since its launch. The company is focused on building this facility and has plans underway to cater to the fast-growing domestic demand in a phased manner.
The manufacturing facility employs over 2000+ skilled and semi-skilled employees, the facility is spread over 900,000 sqft and comprises of end-to-end production capabilities, which also supports an initial localization target of 50% with gradually transitioning to 100% localization.
The ISO-certified manufacturing facility can manufacture over 850 product models out of total 3000 Products.
-
36,990
-
29,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
22,700
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
25,999
-
34,979
-
39,999
-
15,999
-
23,999
-
16,999
-
29,499
-
18,990
-
13,999
-
62,490
-
34,979
-
47,749
-
13,040
-
49,165
-
36,605
-
10,390
-
55,000
-
12,999
-
23,390
-
22,524
-
18,820
-
70,999