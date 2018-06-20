PTron forays into the offline market in India

PTron has embarked on an aggressive plan to address the offline market. As a part of this plan, PTron announced the appointment of Playtime Electronics as its 6th lead distributor in India, covering Hyderabad/ Telangana region. The other 5 lead distributors of PTron are located in New Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Jaipur. The total count of distributors for PTron products has crossed 40, spread over 12 states in the country, in a short span of 6 months.

The existing distribution channel is able to reach over 700 retail outlets and sell 15,000 pieces per month. PTron is targeting to establish a network of 120 distributors and sell 50,000 pieces per month by end of this financial year. The offline channel also includes modern trade mobile retailers, such as Cell Point, who have started selling PTron products over their counters.

PTron has invested around INR 3crores for inventory buildup for building a strong distribution channel and keeping it replenished. An additional amount of INR 2crores is allocated for supporting the retail partners through brand building and marketing activities.

PTron has already delivered over 5 Million items to valued customers over multiple online platforms. PTron has the widest range of mobile accessories in the country and continuously introduces new models in categories such as Audio, chargers, wearables and Bluetooth products. Supported by a strong design team, the company has also filed for 3 functional patents. Buoyed by the success of the brand in India, the company is also making plans to take the PTron brand international!

According to Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder-CEO of PTron, "While there are other players in the portable mobile accessories segment, PTron is a brand that offers quality products at prices that are hard to beat. They are BIS certified and backed by one year warranty. The brand appeals to youth who prefer branded mobile accessories, owing to safety and reliability, amongst other quality parameters."

Previously, the company announced the launch of 'Musicbot', a compact portable Bluetooth speaker. PTron Musicbot is a mini wireless Bluetooth speaker that claims to offer impressive sound quality and performance in a sleek design. PTron Musicbot's design helps create a 360-degree sound field.

The Bluetooth speaker is compact enough to be carried wherever you go as it fits in the palm of your hand. PTron Musicbot is launched in black color, at an introductory price of Rs 699 on leading e-commerce portal LatestOne.com. It claims to provide four hours of battery backup.