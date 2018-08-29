ENGLISH

PTron launches 'Tangent' Bluetooth Neckband Earphones for Rs 799

PTron has a new Bluetooth earphone for the audiophiles.

    a new Bluetooth earphone, the mobile accessories brand has announced the launch of 'Tangent' wireless neckband earphones. This is the latest addition to PTron brand's Bluetooth enabled mobile audio category. 

    PTron Tangent features ergonomic sporty design, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, comfort-fit magnetic ear-buds, and long-lasting polymer battery. The product also has an attached flexible wire which blends in with the shape and contour of the users' neck. 

    It allows you to control music with easily accessible multifunction control buttons. Users can make calls with advanced microphone that is built to deliver finest call performance. PTron Tangent comes with a polymer battery that lasts up to 6 hours, on a single charge.

    PTron Tangent is available in two tone colors - black/gold & black/silver. It is available at an introductory price of Rs 799 on PTron's online store. It is also available on e-commerce portals Flipkart, Amazon and LatestOne.com. 

    After recently launching in offline stores, PTron is also available in retail stores spread across 12 states in the country and has been selling over 30,000 products every month.

    Specifications of PTron Tangent:

    • Connectivity: Bluetooth v4.0
    • Transmission Range: Up to 10m
    • Speaker Size: 10mm
    • Frequency Range: 20Hz - 20kHz
    • Impedance: 32ohms
    • Mic. Sensitivity: -40±3dB
    • Speaker Sensitivity: 105±3dB
    • Battery Capacity: 150mAh
    Previously, the company announced the launch of 'Musicbot', a compact portable Bluetooth speaker. Musicbot connects wirelessly to a smart device or tablet and delivers a whole new level of listening experience.PTron Musicbot is a mini wireless Bluetooth speaker that claims to offer impressive sound quality and performance in a sleek design.
    PTron Musicbot's design helps create a 360-degree sound field. The Bluetooth speaker is compact enough to be carried wherever you go as it fits in the palm of your hand. PTron Musicbot is launched in black color, at an introductory price of Rs 699 on leading e-commerce portal LatestOne.com. It claims to provide four hours of battery backup.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 16:25 [IST]
