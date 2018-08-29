PTron launches 'Tangent' Bluetooth Neckband Earphones for Rs 799

Related Articles
a new Bluetooth earphone, the mobile accessories brand has announced the launch of 'Tangent' wireless neckband earphones. This is the latest addition to PTron brand's Bluetooth enabled mobile audio category.
PTron Tangent features ergonomic sporty design, Bluetooth wireless connectivity, comfort-fit magnetic ear-buds, and long-lasting polymer battery. The product also has an attached flexible wire which blends in with the shape and contour of the users' neck.
It allows you to control music with easily accessible multifunction control buttons. Users can make calls with advanced microphone that is built to deliver finest call performance. PTron Tangent comes with a polymer battery that lasts up to 6 hours, on a single charge.
PTron Tangent is available in two tone colors - black/gold & black/silver. It is available at an introductory price of Rs 799 on PTron's online store. It is also available on e-commerce portals Flipkart, Amazon and LatestOne.com.
After recently launching in offline stores, PTron is also available in retail stores spread across 12 states in the country and has been selling over 30,000 products every month.
Specifications of PTron Tangent:
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v4.0
- Transmission Range: Up to 10m
- Speaker Size: 10mm
- Frequency Range: 20Hz - 20kHz
- Impedance: 32ohms
- Mic. Sensitivity: -40±3dB
- Speaker Sensitivity: 105±3dB
- Battery Capacity: 150mAh