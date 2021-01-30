Razer Viper 8K Mouse For Gamers With Ambidextrous Design, Hyperpolling Technology Launched News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Razer is a brand that's commonly associated with gaming gadgets. The latest offering from the company is the new Razer Viper 8K mouse for gamers, which claims to have the fastest speeds. Plus, the new gaming mouse is said to have the lowest latency as it brings in improved switches.

Razer Viper 8K Mouse Price, Availablity

Presently, the Razer Viper 8K Mouse is available in the US market costing USD 79.99 (around Rs. 5,900). The gaming mouse is available in a single black color option and can be purchased on the official website and Best Buy. For now, there's no word about global availability or when the mouse would arrive in India.

Razer Viper 8K Mouse Features

As one of the premium gaming mice, Razer has introduced Hyperpolling technology that brings an 8,000Hz polling rate, which sends eight times more data to the PC and reduces the delay of about 0.125ms. In other words, the Razer Viper 8K mouse has a faster response rate. It also uses Razer's second-gen optical switches that are rated for 70 million clicks.

What makes the Razer Viper 8K mouse interesting is its design. The new gadget features an ambidextrous design, suitable for both left and right-handed users. Plus, it weighs just 71 grams, making it lightweight. Do note, there are a couple of other super-lightweight mice from the company.

Other details on the Razer Viper 8K include the high-speed USB micro-controllers. Users also get to experience the tactile scroll wheel and up to up to 20,000 DPI optical sensors. There are eight programmable buttons on the mouse. Users can also save a profile on the mouse to retain the particular setting, even if plugged into a different PC/laptop.

Additionally, Razer has provided 100 percent Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) feet that create smoother movements. There is also advanced lift-off/ landing distance customization on the Razer Viper 8K, which helps in on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment. The mouse comes with a Speedflex cable that is eight meters in length. It also has the Chroma RGB lighting on the Razer logo.

