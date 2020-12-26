Realme Buds Air 2 TWS Earphones, Smart Bulbs Will Arrive In Q1 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme has expanded into several product categories including smartphones, smartwatches, fitness bands, truly wireless earphones, and smart TVs as a part of its product strategy. Recently, the company announced a slew of new IoT products including Watch S Pro, Buds Air Pro Master Edition, and Watch S Master Edition as a part the same strategy.

Upcoming Realme IoT Devices

As per a GSMArena report, on the sidelines of the event, the Realme India and Europe VP and CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the company is all set to launch more devices in the AIoT segment in 2021. He stated that Realme will launch the Buds Air 2 TWS earphones in the first quarter of 2021.

Besides this, Realme will also launch smart bulbs in the same timeline and this product is believed to be controlled remotely via the Realme Link app. Notably, these aren't the only AIoT products that the company is planning to launch next year. It has plans to add over 100 products in the AIoT segment across various categories in 2021.

A Smart Home From Realme

Basically, Realme is in plans to realize a smart and connected home. For this reason, the company is in plans to launch various IoT products across categories. While he has shed light on some products as mentioned above, the company is also in plans to launch more devices that will come as a surprise in 2021. However, Sheth has not divulged much about these upcoming products.

Furthermore, Sheth added that Realme has performed quite well in the AIoT segment this year. The current product portfolio of the company includes smartwatches, TWS earphones, security cameras, smart TVs, smart plugs and fitness bands. We can expect the company to launch further devices across other categories next year. Probably, we can expect Realme to shed light on its upcoming products. One thing that is confirmed is that Realme will launch the Buds Air 2 TWS earphones and Smart Bulbs in the first quarter of next year.

