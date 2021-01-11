Samsung At CES 2021: 110-inch MicroLED TV, Health Smart Trainer And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At the CES 2021, the first virtual Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung just unveiled a slew of products that share its vision for the future. These products show that the company is all set to innovate by creating solutions that are connected, flexible and use AI to understand the context and make our daily lives seamless.

During the pandemic, as people spend more time at home, they understood how connected solutions can make life easier. Especially, TVs were highly used for entertainment besides fitness and Chromebooks were also effective learning tools. It goes without saying that smart TVs were indispensable.

The South Korean tech giant also unveiled some smart refrigerators for its users. It has also announced a new meal planner, smart trainer in TVs and more. Having said that, the company is continuing to evolve lifestyles by keeping pace with the swift changes and here is the list of announcements made at the CES 2021.

Samsung 110-Inch Micro LED Screen

The new 110-Inch Micro LED screen features self-lit inorganic LED with a nearly bezel-less and slim Infinity Screen design. This screen blends seamlessly into the living space. As a result, you will be able to enjoy a spectacular viewing experience with impressive picture quality. This screen also comes with 4Vue (quad view), which is a four-way viewing option that can show multiple sports at the same time. The 110-inch Micro LED will be rolled out globally this spring.

Lifestyle TV

Lifestyle TV is Samsung's cutting-edge TV lineup comprises The Serif, The Sero, The Frame and The Terrace, which is a recently launched 4K QLED outdoor TV and The Premiere, a cinema-like quality 4K laser projector.

Samsung Health Smart Trainer

Samsung Health can transform your home into a personal gym. Well, the new Smart Trainer4 feature tracks and analyzes your posture in real-time similar to a personal trainer. During and post-workout, Smart Trainer provides feedback on form, helps you count your reps, and estimates calories burned. With video and interactive training via Bixby-enabled voice control, Samsung Health Smart Trainer elevates and personalizes the home workout experience. This will be available on Samsung TVs of this year.

Besides these, Samsung also unveiled the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex smart refrigerator, and SmartThings Cooking, which is a new service from Samsung SmartThings designed to make your culinary journey seamless. Also, there is JetBot 90 AI+, a new vacuum cleaner that uses object recognition technology to identify and classify objects to decide the best cleaning path. Samsung Bot Care5 is designed to use AI to identify and recognize your behavior while Samsung Bot Handy6 will rely on advanced AI to recognize and pick up objects of varying sizes, shapes and weights, becoming an extension of you and helping you with work around the house.

Circular Economy

As part of its commitment to create a circular economy, Samsung is developing programs and packaging solutions that promote a sustainable product lifecycle from beginning to end.

Galaxy Upcycling at Home is an update to its Galaxy Upcycling program. This new program reimagines the lifecycle of an older Galaxy phone and offers consumers options on how they might be able to repurpose their device to create a variety of convenient IoT tools.

Samsung announced that its TV Eco Packaging is would expand to QLED, UHD TV, monitor, and audio products in 2021. As part of an ongoing commitment to eco-consciousness, Samsung is creating products and solutions with sustainability at the core. For example, Samsung's new Solar Cell Remote Control-made in part with recycled plastic-can be charged via solar or indoor lighting, reducing battery waste.

