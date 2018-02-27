Samsung's Bixby-powered smart speaker launch confirmed

Samsung joins the party

Smart speakers have suddenly become a thing in the industry and it's no surprise that Samsung has plans to foray in the segment.

That being said, the brain behind the reported device, Bixby, hasn't seen much growth since its launch and has been slightly improved on the newly launched flagships - the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Let's hope Samsung has plans for its voice assistant Bixby as well.

How smart?

The device by the South Korean tech giant will mainly focus on audio quality and the management of connected home appliances such as lights and locks, as per the report. As you may have guessed, the smart speaker will be controlled by Bixby, Samsung's voice assistant that rivals Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

It will synchronize with TVs, Galaxy smartphones, and other Samsung devices. Samsung is planning to release the smart speaker in multiple markets, including the US. People familiar with the matter said it will cost around $200 (approximately Rs. 12,830). That being said, the pricing and release plans are still flexible and may change in future considering many factors. As of now, the company is still working on improving the speaker's ability to conduct voice-based web searches. The smart speaker project is being led by an executive named Patrick Chomet, who had joined Samsung last year.

Expected pricing

Current prices for smart speakers in the market range from $50 like the Echo Dot and Google Home Mini, to all the way up to Apple HomePod ($349) and Google Home Max ($399).

The report also suggests that Samsung's smart speaker could come in different price tiers, so the company might take Google's approach of cramming in the best audio setup on the most expensive.