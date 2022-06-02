Samsung Home Offer For Flipkart And Amazon: Get Five Percent Discount On Your Next Samsung Product News oi-Vivek

Samsung is re-introducing its consumer loyalty program -- Samsung Home, where the global tech giant will be offering additional discounts to the existing Samsung users. This time around, the Samsung Home program will be available on Flipkart and Amazon.

What Is Samsung Home Program?

When a user buys a Samsung Galaxy or a Samsung consumer product for the second time or more, users can get a flat 5 percent discount of up to Rs. 2,500. This offer is currently applicable for those users, who have bought a new Samsung product on or after 21st April 2022 on Flipkart or Amazon.

As per the official statement, the Samsung Home loyalty program will be available till 30th September 2022, and the same can be redeemed when a user buys a Samsung television, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machine, and dishwashers via Amazon or Flipkart.

Do note that, to get this deal, a user has to buy his/her first Samsung product on or before 15th August 2022, and they will have 45 more days to get a flat five percent discount on their subsequent Samsung product. Besides, one can only purchase a maximum of two products per category to avail of the Samsung Home offer.

Another point to note is that there should be a minimum gap of 14 days between the first and second purchase to avail Samsung Home deal on Flipkart. Similarly, on Amazon, there should be a minimum of 10 days gap between every purchase to get a Samsung Home discount on subsequent purchases.

How To Activate Samsung Home Loyalty Program?

As soon as you buy your first Samsung product on Amazon or Flipkart and the Samsung Home deal will be activated. When you buy your second or third product within the above-mentioned date, you can get up to 5 percent or a maximum of Rs. 2,500 discount.

Is Samsung Home Loyalty Program Worth The Hype?

If you are someone who is planning to furnish your home with Samsung products, then the Samsung Home deal is very enticing. Make sure to follow all the rules set by the company to get a maximum discount of Rs. 2,500. As of now, there is no information if the Samsung Home discount can be clubbed with other offers on Amazon and Flipkart.

