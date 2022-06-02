Just In
- 1 hr ago Motorola E32s Vs Redmi 10A: Which Budget Device Should You Consider & Why?
- 2 hrs ago Realme GT Neo 3T Design Sketch Spotted Online Ahead Of June 7 Launch; Rebranded Realme Q5 Pro?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A04s Spotted On Geekbench: What To Expect?
- 2 hrs ago Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 With 11th Gen Intel Chip, Windows 11 Launched: Price, Availability
Don't Miss
- Movies Memes From Laal Singh Chaddha Trend On Social Media
- News Shah to chair meeting with NSA Doval, others to chalk out steps to stop minority killings in J&K
- Finance 3 Post Office Schemes With 5-Years Lock-In Period That Offer Guarantee Returns, Check Details
- Sports Badminton prodigies Dhruv Kapila and Ishaan Bhatnagar roped in by IOS Sports
- Automobiles Hyundai May 2022 Sales Report - YoY Domestic Sales Grow By Just Over 69%
- Travel Shimla Summer Festival 2022 - All You Need To Know
- Lifestyle A 24-Year-Old Gujarati Woman Is All Set To Marry Without A ‘Dulha’ In India's First Sologamy
- Education KTET Result 2022 Released For February Session At ktet.kerala.gov.in, Here’s How To Download
Samsung Home Offer For Flipkart And Amazon: Get Five Percent Discount On Your Next Samsung Product
Samsung is re-introducing its consumer loyalty program -- Samsung Home, where the global tech giant will be offering additional discounts to the existing Samsung users. This time around, the Samsung Home program will be available on Flipkart and Amazon.
What Is Samsung Home Program?
When a user buys a Samsung Galaxy or a Samsung consumer product for the second time or more, users can get a flat 5 percent discount of up to Rs. 2,500. This offer is currently applicable for those users, who have bought a new Samsung product on or after 21st April 2022 on Flipkart or Amazon.
As per the official statement, the Samsung Home loyalty program will be available till 30th September 2022, and the same can be redeemed when a user buys a Samsung television, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machine, and dishwashers via Amazon or Flipkart.
Do note that, to get this deal, a user has to buy his/her first Samsung product on or before 15th August 2022, and they will have 45 more days to get a flat five percent discount on their subsequent Samsung product. Besides, one can only purchase a maximum of two products per category to avail of the Samsung Home offer.
Another point to note is that there should be a minimum gap of 14 days between the first and second purchase to avail Samsung Home deal on Flipkart. Similarly, on Amazon, there should be a minimum of 10 days gap between every purchase to get a Samsung Home discount on subsequent purchases.
How To Activate Samsung Home Loyalty Program?
As soon as you buy your first Samsung product on Amazon or Flipkart and the Samsung Home deal will be activated. When you buy your second or third product within the above-mentioned date, you can get up to 5 percent or a maximum of Rs. 2,500 discount.
Is Samsung Home Loyalty Program Worth The Hype?
If you are someone who is planning to furnish your home with Samsung products, then the Samsung Home deal is very enticing. Make sure to follow all the rules set by the company to get a maximum discount of Rs. 2,500. As of now, there is no information if the Samsung Home discount can be clubbed with other offers on Amazon and Flipkart.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999