Samsung joins hand with TUV SUD for testing of its automotive LEDs

Samsung Electronics announced today that it had joined hands with TUV SUD to develop a testing program for Samsung's automotive LED components.

TUV SUD is a Korean firm that offers technical services for improvement in quality, safety, and sustainability. It is a globally recognized testing and certification brand and will test the quality, performance, and reliability of automotive LED components from Samsung.

Samsung also stated that this is the first instance where an automotive LED component manufacturer has joined hands with a testing and certification provider. This process was otherwise done through an in-house testing channel.

The program will enable Samsung's automotive LED components to be tested with TUV SUD based on AEC-Q102 which is the international standard for automotive components. Samsung will also work on additional relevant safety tests.

Stefan Rentsch, president, and CEO of TUV SUD Korea stated, "We hold in high esteem Samsung Electronics' efforts to further test and validate the quality and reliability of their automotive LED products. We hope that this partnership inspires the whole automotive components industry and contributes to a new level of product safety and quality industry-wide."

Sung-Kwan Lim, vice president of the LED Quality Team at Samsung Electronics said, "In taking a major step forward to further demonstrate product excellence, we believe that TUV SUD's validation of the quality, safety, and reliability of our automotive LEDs will provide another very important barometer to the superiority of Samsung LEDs. We will continue to redefine the upper echelon of quality in automotive LED components and tirelessly work to offer the highest level of assurance to global automotive component suppliers considering our component solutions."

