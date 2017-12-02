Samsung launches AX7000 air-purifier with 3-way air flow technology in India

Samsung India has announced two air-purifiers in the Indian market. Priced at Rs. 41,990, Samsung AX7000 is company's premium Air Purifier that is said to provide faster purification through advanced PM2.5 filters. On the other hand, the affordable Samsung AX3000 is priced at Rs. 15,490 and targets price conscious consmers.

The new flagship AX7000 is said to offer faster air purification with higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and covers a large area with the three way air flow. Samsung AX7000 works on a 'Digital Invertor Motor' to ensure durability and long-term energy efficiency to the consumers. The air-purifier has four-step air filtration that as per Samsung provides double protection and results in a fresh and pollution-free air.

Samsung AX7000 comes equipped with PM2.5 filter, which is a mechanical air filter that works by forcing air through a fine mesh and traps harmful particles in the air. Samsung says that the filter powering the AX7000 traps 99% of PM2.5.

AX7000 purifies the air faster with a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 773m3/h and covers a wider area of 93m2 through its front air inflow, dual fan and three way air flow technology. The Dual Power Fans, which can be operated together as per the convenience, with the 4 step filtration systems (Pre Filter, Activated Carbon+ Deodorization Filter, PM2.5 Filter, Virus Doctor) powerfully, purifies the air. The 3 way Air Flow ensures faster distribution of the clean air.

AX7000 also has a digital indicator and various colour lights that shows the pollution drop on a real time basis and the 3 sensors give an exact numeric measurement of the PM2.5 (ultra-fine dust) and PM10 (fine dust) levels. The premium air-purifier also has a front-sided air inlet to move or pull it away from the wall. It can easily be cleaned or changed by opening the door on the front.

Samsung AX7000 and AX3000 will be available across leading offline and online stores at Rs. 41,990 and Rs. 15,490, respectively.

Last but not the least, Samsung has also arranged 'Live demo' of new Air Purifiers across Delhi/ NCR at popular locations such as Select City Mall in Saket, Mall of India in Noida, and Cyber Hub & Galleria Market in Gurgaon for consumers to experience the efficiency and effectiveness of Samsung Air Purifiers.