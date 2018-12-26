ENGLISH

Samsung patent filing suggests a futuristic drone

Samsung working a new kind of drone technology.

    Samsung seems to be gearing up to get into the drone market. The company has filed for a new patent that details a drone-like device. The filing was published by the US Patents & Trademark Office.

    Samsung patent filing suggests a futuristic drone

     

    This will also mark as the first time when a smartphone manufacturer is planning to launch a drone in the market. What's more intriguing is that the company isn't just planning a normal drone. The patent reveals that the company is working on a transformable drone, something we haven't seen before.

    If the reports are to be believed, the drone will be a next-generation accessory for its Galaxy line-up smartphones. The filing suggests that the drone will have folding arms, lots of specific sensors. Apart from the camera, it will pack gyros, a barometer, compass, ultrasonic, temperature, light and ultraviolet sensors.

    The patent reads:

    An aspect of the present disclosure provides a transformable drone in which an arm for fixing a propeller can be folded and unfolded against the main body (or an airframe) which may provide a transformable unmanned aerial vehicle which combines portability and flight performance through a transformable main body (or an airframe).

    Moreover, it will have wireless controls that will come in handy while connecting it with a smartphone, tablet or PC. The company says that the drone can be controlled using any electronic device like a washing machine or a refrigerator.

    Industry analysts say that Samsung has applied for several patents related to drone since 2016, with a vision to take a lead in the drone technology. This is the fifth drone-related patent this year. Besides, Samsung has overtaken IBM as the holder of most patents in the US.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 17:16 [IST]
