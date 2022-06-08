Samsung SmartThings Home Life Gets New Services; Family Hub, Air Care, Energy, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is a popular smartphone brand, but the South Korean conglomerate offers a lot more than just smartphones. The Samsung SmartThings app, for instance, is one of the unique features provided to control all things Samsung. The brand has now announced new services under SmartThings, aiming to make it easier for users.

Samsung SmartThings Gets New Services

The new services here include SmartThings Cooking, Energy, Clothing Care, Pet Care, Air Care, and Home Care. As the name suggests, the new Samsung SmartThings Cooking helps users with finding recipes and auto-setting appliances to manage shopping lists and preserve food. It is powered by Whisk's Food AI, which delivers a personalized experience.

The Samsung SmartThings Energy empowers users to take control of their energy consumption by providing real-time information on where and how energy is used within the home. The idea here is to help users reduce their energy bills with the smart home solutions from the brand, and even predict future power consumption via AI.

Apart from these, Samsung has also announced SmartThings Clothing Care and SmartThings Pet Care. These new services provide a holistic connection in the smart home, keeping users informed with timely updates.

The update also extends to Samsung SmartThings Air Care, which keeps users updated about the air quality inside and outside the user's home. "Now, you can enjoy air quality monitoring and purifying all in one place, as it provides centralized control of your Bespoke air conditioner, Bespoke air purifier, and more," Samsung said in a statement.

Also worth mentioning is the newly announced Samsung SmartThings Home Care, which gives users to keep tabs on all connected Samsung household devices. This also extends to Bespoke appliances where users can check their status and usage patterns. "This service sends notifications and guides users on regular maintenance based on the collected usage data..." Samsung says.

Additionally, the Samsung Family Hub has received a new update. The Family Hub's new offers even more entertainment, smart features, and connectivity. The new update to Samsung Family Hub will arrive in July.

