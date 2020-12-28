Steam And Sanitize Your Clothes With LG Styler Priced At Rs. 1,60,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The South Korean tech giant has announced the launch of the LG Styler, a clothes steamer and sanitizer for its users in India. This launch from the company coincides with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about the new virus strain.

The LG Styler offers deep-penetrating steam, which keeps clothes clean and wrinkle-free. Eventually, it maximizes the appearance of clothes and other special-care items. Notably, the LG Styler is priced at Rs. 1,60,000 and can be purchased via the online and offline stores across the country. If you want to keep your clothes, furnishing, and other special-care items clean and sanitized, then this LG Styler will be a good addition.

Functional Design And Features

The LG Styler features a crisp white finish with a design, which blends seamlessly with your washer and dryer. It serves both fashionable and functional purposes in your laundry room. All you need to do to use the LG Styler is to just plug it to the steam closet via an outlet and fill the water container.

What's interesting is that the LG Styler can be controlled via your smartphone using the SmartThinQ app. It offers 20 minutes of cycle times. This steamer uses LG's patented TrueStream technology, which is touted to kill 99.9% viruses, allergens and bacteria. The inbuilt technology lets users control and monitor the Styler via Wi-Fi.

LG Styler Details

As its name suggests, the LG Styler sanitizes the fabrics in your home. By sanitizing, it reduces allergens in clothes, sportswear, bedding, and children's plush toys by up to 99%. This is done with the device's asthma and allergy-friendly Certified sanitizer. It can be used for several products ranging from clothing to pillows.

The gentle steam system removes wrinkles in clothes and enables fast drying of lingerie and sweaters sans causing damage or shrinking that happens with high heat drying.

The interesting aspect of the styler is its odor-reducing feature and the ability to gentle dry with crease care setting. Eventually, it becomes an ideal washer and dryer set for homes during the pandemic crisis.

Best Mobiles in India