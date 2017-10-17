Thus & Also Technologies launches Plotter a printing tool which can print on any flat surface

The advancements in printing technology over the past few decades have allowed for almost any surface to be printed on, from traditional paper to metal sheets. That being said, today's printers still depend on ink as a primary medium to translate images and ideas onto a flat surface.

However, that is changing now. Indian consumer electronics company Thus and Also has just introduced Plotter, a precise design tool capable of translating images on almost any flat surface with a wide variety of instruments.

The device which is a USB plug-and-play design assistant uses open-source program Inkscape to transform digital designs into tangible works of art. As per the company, the setup is easy and the intuitive software allows users to start creating art, from including simple doodling to generative artwork, in seconds.

Further, some of the key features of Plotter include multi-instrument compatibility (Pen, pencil, chalk, needles, and emboss tools), a variety of printable surfaces (plots on anything from paper to sheets, T-shirts and more), size customization, works with any laptop or PC Compact Design.

In any case, the Plotter has been designed for creatives and the company claims that it is an efficient tool to translate digital creations onto paper, regardless of medium. The tool has also been developed for the visually impaired the company said. The device comes with an embossing tip that can be attached to the plotter device to translate spoken language into Braille alphabets.

The Plotter is now available on Indiegogo for the super early-bird price of $99 roughly Rs. 6,432 (retails at $275 which roughly translates to Rs. 17,868).