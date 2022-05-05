ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wordle Answer For May 5: Hints, Clues For Wordle Challenge For Today

    By
    |

    Wordle challenge for May 5 is available now. Gamers who have been playing the daily Wordle challenge will find today's riddle a bit easy, although, it's not a common word. We have provided some clues and hints for Wordle 319 for May 5. Plus, the answer to the challenge is also provided here.

     
    Wordle Answer For May 5: Hints, Clues For Today's Wordle

    Wordle Guidelines: General Rules For Today's Wordle

    Wordle is a fun game of letters, which can be quite challenging at times. To note, the Wordle 319 challenge mentioned here is for The New York Times riddle, which is updated every day. You can access the Wordle 319 challenge on your browser or simply click on this link. The game opens to six rows with five blocks each.

    Additionally, the entire alphabet order is also provided below. You can start by entering any five-letter word. It's generally advised to include vowels like A, E, and I, and avoid letters like Q, X, and Z on your first word. Once you enter your first word, the letters in that word will change color to either yellow, green, or grey.

    Grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. Green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place, whereas yellow suggests the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place. Based on these clues, one needs to arrive at the final Wordle answer.

    Wordle 319 Hints For May 5

    Here are a few clues to make Wordle 319 a bit easy:

    Hint 1: Wordle 319 includes two vowels, which are O and E
    Hint 2: Wordle 319 starts with the letter H

    Hint 3: Wordle 319 ends with the letter R

    Hint 4: Wordle answer for today is a word that's generally used informally in baseball during a home run. Additionally, the Wordle final word is also a famous Greek poet, who wrote Iliad and Odyssey.

     

    Wordle 319 Answer For May 5

    The final hint might have given away the Wordle answer for today. In case you're still not sure, worry not. The Wordle 319 answer for May 5 is HOMER!

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: wordle gaming news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 5, 2022, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X