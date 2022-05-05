Wordle Answer For May 5: Hints, Clues For Wordle Challenge For Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Wordle challenge for May 5 is available now. Gamers who have been playing the daily Wordle challenge will find today's riddle a bit easy, although, it's not a common word. We have provided some clues and hints for Wordle 319 for May 5. Plus, the answer to the challenge is also provided here.

Wordle Guidelines: General Rules For Today's Wordle

Wordle is a fun game of letters, which can be quite challenging at times. To note, the Wordle 319 challenge mentioned here is for The New York Times riddle, which is updated every day. You can access the Wordle 319 challenge on your browser or simply click on this link. The game opens to six rows with five blocks each.

Additionally, the entire alphabet order is also provided below. You can start by entering any five-letter word. It's generally advised to include vowels like A, E, and I, and avoid letters like Q, X, and Z on your first word. Once you enter your first word, the letters in that word will change color to either yellow, green, or grey.

Grey indicates that the letter isn't in the final word. Green indicates that the letter is in the final word and also in the right place, whereas yellow suggests the letter is in the final word but in the wrong place. Based on these clues, one needs to arrive at the final Wordle answer.

Wordle 319 Hints For May 5

Here are a few clues to make Wordle 319 a bit easy:

Hint 1: Wordle 319 includes two vowels, which are O and E

Hint 2: Wordle 319 starts with the letter H

Hint 3: Wordle 319 ends with the letter R

Hint 4: Wordle answer for today is a word that's generally used informally in baseball during a home run. Additionally, the Wordle final word is also a famous Greek poet, who wrote Iliad and Odyssey.

Wordle 319 Answer For May 5

The final hint might have given away the Wordle answer for today. In case you're still not sure, worry not. The Wordle 319 answer for May 5 is HOMER!

Best Mobiles in India