Xiaomi announces Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush and Robot Builder for global market

Xiaomi is not just a smartphone maker company it does manufacture all types of gadgets. Alongside the Mi A2 and A2 lite at an event in Spain, the company also announced the Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush and Robot Builder. Xiaomu said that they will soon roll out the product globally. This is Xiaomi's personal healthcare product that uses ultrasonic technology.

Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush

The ultrasonic technology triggers the vibrations of up to 31,000 per minute for powerful cleaning. The device comes with DuPont StaClean high-quality bristles and has a waterproof body with IPX7 ratings. You can also say that this is a smart toothbrush because of the Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush sports a smart personalized custom brushing mode, which user can tweak with the help of their smartphone.

The Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush is backed by a 700mAh battery. The company claims that with the single full charge the device will deliver battery life of up to 18 days even when used twice a day. There is a small charging dock that comes with the toothbrush can be used as a power bank.

Robot Builder

On the other hand, the Robot Builder is a robot which comes in 978 parts. This can be controlled via a smartphone. Its modular design makes it simple to assemble in different structures using 978 toy block along with other parts like wheels, hears, and chains.

The company claims that all the blocks are made out of eco-friendly material which is safe to use. Under the hood, the main engine is powered by a CPU processor and a proprietary operating system, which allows the robot to perform perfectly coordinated actions.

The Robot Builder comes with four USB type-C ports, which provides power to the robot and interfaces with other components. The entire structure is stable enough to keep itself and it weighs around 3kgs.

The company claims that the robot can last up to 12 hours with a single charge. The robot comes in three different modes, rocker mode, gyroscope mode, and path mode. It uses two high-speed brushless motors with rotating speed up to 170rpm and rotating torque capacity up to 25N.cm.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Ultrasonic Toothbrush comes with a price tag of 29.99 € ($35 or ₹ 2,410 approx) and Robot Builder is priced at 79.99 € ($94 and ₹ 6,435 approx). Let's see when we will get to see these two devices in India.

