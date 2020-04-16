Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner Set To Launch On April 17: All You Need To Know News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner on April 17 for the Indian consumers. Back in 2018, the company opened the Mi Home Experience Store in the country and gradually expanded them across the nation. Recently, the company launched the Mi Beard Trimmer, Mi Backpack, Mi Table Lamp, and a lot more in the lifestyle category.

The company has shared a video of the upcoming Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner on its official Twitter handle. "How many times do you clean your house every day? What if you could do it, without actually doing it yourself? #SmartCleaning solution for your smart home launching tomorrow. Any guesses, Mi fans?" reads the post caption.

The video shared on the official account shows a glimpse of the upcoming product. There are many variants of the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, but the company is expected to launch the 2019 models which are said to arrive with Laser Detect System. Reports also suggest that there might be a possibility of launching an entirely new design. Just like the Mi Beard Trimmer.

The company didn't repeat the design of the Chinese model and came up with a revamped design.

To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner back in 2016 in the Chinese market. It comes with the Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) which is capable of scanning its 360 degrees surrounding 1,800 times per second.

It uses Simultaneous Localization and Mapping algorithm to figure out the map of the house and calculate the best path for cleaning the floor. Besides, it's equipped with 12 sensors which make sure that it won't hit walls and fall from a height. It also comes with fall detection technology.

Just like all other Mi products, the Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner will also be integrated with the Mi Home app. This will allow users to control the device directly from the phone and schedule cleaning remotely.

Source

