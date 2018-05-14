Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod and Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver now available in India

Last month Xiaomi has launched its Mi Crowdfunding in India with it two new products -the Mi Selfie Stick Tripod and Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver- these devices were launched to receive users support and buy. It intended to help the company to decide which product will be beneficial to launch in the country.

At the time of launch, the company said that if the support will achieve by 100 percent within a given time span then the project will be considered successful. The company will then ship the products to backers and will also launch other products in the country.

On May 12, the company has announced that it's crowdfunding for the products is successful. The company will start selling the devices on its official website. Xiaomi also said that it has started shipping the devices to the backers

Mi Selfie Stick Tripod

The Mi selfie stick is a unique stick which comes with the combination of selfie stick and tripod in one unit, it also sports a Bluetooth shutter remote. Bluetooth 3.0 supports Android 4.3 and higher and iOS 5.0 and higher. The stick also features a 360-degree rotating phone mount.

As far as built are concerned, the stick is made of aluminium alloy which is strong enough to take the weight of a phone. The selfie stick is also capable of expanding to take wide selfies with big groups. Moreover, you can also use the selfie stick as a stand for taking stable shots, timelapse, slow-motion videos. It also helps in making video calls without event holding your phone.

Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver

Mi Bluetooth Audio receiver comes with a single key control, which is used to on and off the device and connecting mobile or any other device. The device comes with a built-in professional AMP chip and supports Bluetooth 4.2 transmission. The receiver also comes with battery plug and play.

This device will let the user connect two devices at the same time. The Audio receiver weighs just 10 grams and it is backed by a 97mAh battery which offers 4-5 hours of audio playback.

The Mi Selfie Stick Tripod comes with a price tag of Rs. 1099 and is available and the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver is available at Rs. 999. Both the devices are available on Mi's official website.