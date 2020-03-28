Xiaomi Mi TV 4S, AIoT Router AC2350 Launched Globally: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi launched its Mi 10 series smartphones recently in China. Alongside the company has also introduced the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi TV 4S 65-inch 4K HDR TV, AIoT Router AC2350, and the AIoT Router AX3600. Now, the company has launched all the new devices in the global market starting with Europe. Here are the details:

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65-inch Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S flaunts a 65-inch 4K display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels 178-degree, 9ms dynamic response. Under the hood, the smart TV is powered by the quad-core Amlogic Cortex A55 processor, clubbed with Mali-470 MP3 GPU.

The smart TV is backed by a 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage to download apps and store screenshots. As far as software is concerned, the Mi TV 4S runs Android 9.0.

On the connectivity part, the smart TV offers WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4 / 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3 x HDMI (1 ARC), AV, 3 x USB, and one Ethernet port. The Mi TV 4S support video formats including HDR 10 and HLG, H.264, H.265, Real, MPEG1/2/4, WMV3, and VC-1.

On the audio part, the newly launch smart TV offers dual-10W speaker, DOLBY AUDIO and DTS- HD audio dual decoding.

The new Mi Remote control comes with number pad, dedicated keys for Netflix and Prime Videos. It also sports a dedicated key for Google Assistant. The smart TV also comes with a built-in Chrome cast and Google Play Store.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 65-inch is launched with a price tag of EUR 549 ($605, Rs. 45,480 approx). It will be up for purchase from June via Authorized Mi Stores in Europe.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched its MiAloT Router AC2350 in the European market. Its comes equipped with Qualcomm CPU, 6 external omnidirectional antennas, dual-band Wi-Fi with MU-MIMO which is capable of delivering speeds up to 2183Mbps. The newly launched router also comes with an AloT antenna which is capable of automatically connect to the Xiaomi devices via an app.

The MiAIoT Router AC2350 is launched with a price tag of EUR 49.99 (approx $55 and Rs. 4,140). The MiAIoT Router AX3600 is priced at EUR 119.99 (approx $132 and Rs. 10,000). Meanwhile, the company has also launched the Mi Air Purifier 3H which will cost you EUR 179.99 ($198 and Rs. 14,940 approx). All the products will be available for sale soon in Europe.

