Xiaomi-backed Yeelight launch 4 smart lights priced starting from Rs. 1,799

Yeelight has forayed into the Indian market.

    China-based Yeelight forays into the Indian market with the launch of four smart lights priced starting from Rs. 2,499. The products launched by the Xiaomi-backed brand include the Yeelight Smart LED Light Bulb, Yeelight Motion Sensor Night Light, Yeelight Candela and Yeelight Aurora Light Strip Plus. These products are priced between Rs. 2,499 and Rs. 4,999. These smart bulbs are exclusive via Amazon and will go on sale starting from October 22. These products will also be listed offline via the experiential zones and retail outlets in select cities.

    Yeelight Smart LED Bulb

    This product comes in two color variants - Tunable White and Color. This product supports Wi-Fi and there is no need for a dedicated hub. This smart bulb can be controlled using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. These programmable lights can be automatically set to turn on or off at specific times. And, users can dim or adjust the color temperature as per the requirement. The White variant is priced at Rs. 2,499 and the color variant is priced at Rs. 2,799.

    Yeelight Candela Lamp

    The Yeelight Candela Lamp is an interesting smart light that comes with a Candle Flicker Effect. It uses the BLE Mesh Technology letting users to connect the several lamps to give a pattern lighting effect resembling regular candles. It uses a 2100mAh battery touted to render up to 8 hours of usage. This smart bulb is priced at Rs. 5,999 but will be available at a lesser cost of Rs. 4,999 on Amazon.

    Yeelight Aurora Lightstrip Plus

    This is a light strip, which can be extended up to 10 meters and is touted to produce 16 million colors. This product can be controlled remotely using the Yeelight app. It comes with music sync support and is programmable via voice assistants. This light strip is priced at Rs. 4,399 and will go on sale for Rs. 3,999 via Amazon.

    Yeelight Motion Sensor Night Light

    This is a motion sensor light with automatic and simultaneous detection of motion and ambient brightness. This product can identify your movement with up to 7 meters and glow in a dark or dim environment. It features dynamic detection light with 3 mode settings. It can be used with USB rechargeable night light. This product is priced at Rs. 1,799.

    Monday, October 22, 2018, 20:25 [IST]
