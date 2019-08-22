ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Zebronics Masterpiece Wireless Speaker Available At Rs. 2,699

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Zebronics Masterpiece wireless speaker has been launched in India, at Rs. 2,699. While the speaker is available across offline and online retailers, it can also be obtained via Zebronics' website. This wireless speaker seems to be upgraded over the Zebronics Rocket, as far as specs are concerned.

    Zebronics Masterpiece Wireless Speaker Available At Rs. 2,699

     

    Zebronics Specifications, Features

    Shape-wise, the Zebronics Masterpiece is cylindrical. On top of it lies a few control buttons. Behind it lies Micro-USB port which is for charging. Its connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 4.2 for primary audio playback, microSD, AUX, FM, and USB. It can be used comfortably up to 12 hours on a full battery charge. The speaker also comes with a call function.

    Zebronics Rocket Features, Price, And Offers

    It sports a 3-inch and a 1.4-inch driver on either side and has a plastic body. It has buttons for media playback, equalizer control, mode selection, and on/off button. It supports up to 32GB pen drives and accepts only MP3 audio files. The speaker features neither IPXX water resistance nor the in-built microphone. It has a micro-USB charging port.

    The speaker can be obtained via Amazon at Rs. 1,799 with 25% off. Other offers which you can avail are 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, flat cashback of Rs.50 on orders of Rs.50 using Amazon Pay UPI, 10% instant discount on both IndusInd and Yes banks credit EMI transactions, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and more.

    The Zebronics Rocket speaker is available at Rs. 1,839 via Flipkart. Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 17:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue