Zebronics Masterpiece Wireless Speaker Available At Rs. 2,699

Zebronics Masterpiece wireless speaker has been launched in India, at Rs. 2,699. While the speaker is available across offline and online retailers, it can also be obtained via Zebronics' website. This wireless speaker seems to be upgraded over the Zebronics Rocket, as far as specs are concerned.

Zebronics Specifications, Features

Shape-wise, the Zebronics Masterpiece is cylindrical. On top of it lies a few control buttons. Behind it lies Micro-USB port which is for charging. Its connectivity aspects include Bluetooth 4.2 for primary audio playback, microSD, AUX, FM, and USB. It can be used comfortably up to 12 hours on a full battery charge. The speaker also comes with a call function.

Zebronics Rocket Features, Price, And Offers

It sports a 3-inch and a 1.4-inch driver on either side and has a plastic body. It has buttons for media playback, equalizer control, mode selection, and on/off button. It supports up to 32GB pen drives and accepts only MP3 audio files. The speaker features neither IPXX water resistance nor the in-built microphone. It has a micro-USB charging port.

The speaker can be obtained via Amazon at Rs. 1,799 with 25% off. Other offers which you can avail are 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, flat cashback of Rs.50 on orders of Rs.50 using Amazon Pay UPI, 10% instant discount on both IndusInd and Yes banks credit EMI transactions, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and more.

The Zebronics Rocket speaker is available at Rs. 1,839 via Flipkart. Offers by Flipkart include 5% unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit card, 5% cashback on HDFC bank debit cards, and an extra 5% off with Axis bank buzz credit card.

