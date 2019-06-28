AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor Review: Affordable High FPS Gaming Monitor

Specifications

23-inch Full HD 1920x1080 resolution

1800R curve

250 Nits VA panel display

4 MS response time

144 Hz refresh rate

Viewing angle: 178 degree

AMD Radeon Free Sync technology

Design And I/O

Other than the high refresh rate, the AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor has one more USP (unique selling point) that is the curved design with the 1800R curve, which is one of the most demanded features in a gaming monitor.

The entire monitor is made using glossy plastic, which does feel premium and the stand for the monitor is made of aluminum, which is strong and rigid. There is no option to use the VESA mount on the monitor, which could be a deal breaker for some users, who likes to mount their display and use.

As per the ports, the monitor has both HDMI and Display port. There is also a DVI port if you want to use one. The monitor misses out on a VGA port. If you want to use the AMD Radeon Free Sync technology, then you have to use the Display port with a computer that is powered by a select AMD GPU.

Display

The AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor has a 23-inch display with FHD+ resolution, which is an IPS VA panel. As marketed, the display offers a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz with a response time of 4ms. The display is pretty sharp, and it does get the job done for the most part.

Amidst having a high-refresh rate and low response time, the AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor does need certain improvement. The monitor does not get bright enough (maximum brightness of 250nits) and the color temperature of the display is on the warm side. Even if the color temperature profile is selected as cool, the content still looks yellowish, especially with the white background.

Performance

I was able to use the display with the AMD RX 580 GPU, which is one of the GPUs that support AMD Freesync. AMD Freesync will make sure that you will not notice any screen tearing issues while gaming and the same is achieved by maintaining the screen refresh rate with the FPS output from the GPU in real-time. If you want to play at a higher refresh rate (with 100fps) then you also want to invest heavily on GPU, that can output that sort of performance.

The AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor has a great display for those who want to play high FPS games like PUBG and CS: GO. As mentioned before, the display is not great with color reproduction, if you compare it with gaming monitor from LG or Samsung.

Prior to testing the AOPEN 24HC1Q, I was using an LG gaming monitor (21:9 aspect ratio) with 75Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, and the LG's offering is a lot better in color calibration, even though it costs less than AOPEN's offering.

The display on the AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch does offer a lot of mods, which can be used based on the user requirement. There are options to tweak control brightness, contrast, and black boost. Similarly, there is a dedicated gaming mode, which can be used to turn on or turn off AMD Freesync mode.

Verdict

The AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor is definitely one of the most affordable gaming monitors available in India under Rs. 20,000 with 144Hz refresh rate, which is great for playing high-fps games like CS: Go and PUBG. However, if you are looking for a monitor to edit photos and videos, then the AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor might not be the best choice for you, as it does not showcase the true color of the subject.

If you are in the market with around Rs. 15,000 to spend on a monitor, then the AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch Curve Gaming Monitor will be a great choice, especially if you are looking for into gaming. For watching videos, editing photos and videos the AOPEN 24HC1Q 24-inch might not be the right choice.