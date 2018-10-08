Blueair JOY S Air Purifier Review

Related Articles
Air pollution is a big problem in India, especially in the metro cities where air quality has worsened in the last decade. As per WHO global air pollution database released in Geneva in May 2018, India has 14 out of 15 most polluted cities in the world, in terms of PM 2.5 concentrations, with the worst being Kanpur. The severe levels of unwanted particulates in the habitable environment are a major reason for the increasing health-related issues in urban areas. While it is nearly impossible for individuals to address the disease of air pollution on a bigger scale without the help of private agencies and government, the least someone can do is to make the indoor air fresh and livable with the help of technology.
The best possible way to keep your indoor air clean is using an Air Purifier. There are varieties of Air purifiers available in the Indian market for different kinds of home usage. The one we are reviewing today is specially designed for compact spaces. Blueair JOY S is Swedish brand's smallest and slimmest air purifier designed for rooms up to 16 m². We have been using the product and here's what we have to say about its performance.
Minimal and most compact Air purifier
Blueair JOY S is really compact. Its small design makes it perfect for cozy spaces. The air purifier is designed for rooms up to 16 m², which makes it ideal for your bedroom or a small office cabins. The compact air purifier has a very minimal design that helps it blend easily with the surroundings. JOY S has a cylindrical design and houses a cylindrical filter that offers 360-degree purification. The fan unit is placed at the top and the entire outer layer of the air purifier is basically an aluminum frame with a mesh-like pattern for easier air flow intake.
Easy to replace the filter and comes in five different colors
The bottom of the JOY S has a Twist dial that makes the filter replacement process super easy. You don't need an engineer to replace the filter, simply twist the dial and remover the old filter for a new one. Blueair also offers optional fabric pre-filters in five different bright colors. You can buy one as per your room's décor.
One-button control
Operating the Blueair JOY S is hassle-free. The top of the air purifier has a big circular button that switches on and off the air purifier. Plug the wire in the socket and just press the main button to get started. And as the air purifier has 360° air intake, you can virtually place it anywhere in the room.
Performance
For the real-time performance of Blueair JOY S, we have to rely on the information provided by the brand only. This is due to the reason that the compact air purifier does not feature a display nor does it connects to any companion app to provide important information related to statistics such as Air quality, PM 0.1, 2.5, etc. This makes it quite tough to understand how effectively or ineffectively the air purifier is filtering the indoor air. Compared to Joy S, the Xiaomi's latest Air Purifier 2S features an OLED display and also connects to an intuitive phone app that shows all the important information for easy everyday operation.
We reached out to Blueair for a better understanding of why the air purifier misses out on two very important features. The company says that the JOY S is more of ease and convenience and clean air experience. The air purifier has been designed for compact rooms with the maximum focus on output efficiency using minimum power and least of extra distractions. As per Blueair, the JOY S is capable of a 200-cubic meter per hour CADR and cleans air for 16 square meters area every 12 minutes. The underlying filter works on HEPASilent technology that uses both mechanical and electrostatic filtration to it catch every airborne contaminant down to 0.1 microns in size. The air purifier also has an active carbon filter that comes in action to remove odors, gases, and VOCs. The air purifier gives a whisper silent performance, which makes it perfect for bedrooms. The air purifier cleans air with minimum energy consumption of 1.5 watts.
While focusing on maximum output is really appreciated, it would have been great to at least have a smartphone app for a better understanding of the overall functionality of the product. Nevertheless, the air purifier
Verdict
Blueair JOY S seems priced higher for the features it brings to the table. The highlight of the air purifier is its compact minimal design, silent operation, 360-degree filtration and ease of use. The fact that the air purifier does not come with a companion app and also doesn't feature a display to inform about air quality, are two big misses. We recommend you to try other options in the market before investing in the product.