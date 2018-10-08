Blueair JOY S Air Purifier Review

Minimal and most compact Air purifier

Blueair JOY S is really compact. Its small design makes it perfect for cozy spaces. The air purifier is designed for rooms up to 16 m², which makes it ideal for your bedroom or a small office cabins. The compact air purifier has a very minimal design that helps it blend easily with the surroundings. JOY S has a cylindrical design and houses a cylindrical filter that offers 360-degree purification. The fan unit is placed at the top and the entire outer layer of the air purifier is basically an aluminum frame with a mesh-like pattern for easier air flow intake.

Easy to replace the filter and comes in five different colors

The bottom of the JOY S has a Twist dial that makes the filter replacement process super easy. You don't need an engineer to replace the filter, simply twist the dial and remover the old filter for a new one. Blueair also offers optional fabric pre-filters in five different bright colors. You can buy one as per your room's décor.

One-button control

Operating the Blueair JOY S is hassle-free. The top of the air purifier has a big circular button that switches on and off the air purifier. Plug the wire in the socket and just press the main button to get started. And as the air purifier has 360° air intake, you can virtually place it anywhere in the room.

Performance

For the real-time performance of Blueair JOY S, we have to rely on the information provided by the brand only. This is due to the reason that the compact air purifier does not feature a display nor does it connects to any companion app to provide important information related to statistics such as Air quality, PM 0.1, 2.5, etc. This makes it quite tough to understand how effectively or ineffectively the air purifier is filtering the indoor air. Compared to Joy S, the Xiaomi's latest Air Purifier 2S features an OLED display and also connects to an intuitive phone app that shows all the important information for easy everyday operation.



We reached out to Blueair for a better understanding of why the air purifier misses out on two very important features. The company says that the JOY S is more of ease and convenience and clean air experience. The air purifier has been designed for compact rooms with the maximum focus on output efficiency using minimum power and least of extra distractions. As per Blueair, the JOY S is capable of a 200-cubic meter per hour CADR and cleans air for 16 square meters area every 12 minutes. The underlying filter works on HEPASilent technology that uses both mechanical and electrostatic filtration to it catch every airborne contaminant down to 0.1 microns in size. The air purifier also has an active carbon filter that comes in action to remove odors, gases, and VOCs. The air purifier gives a whisper silent performance, which makes it perfect for bedrooms. The air purifier cleans air with minimum energy consumption of 1.5 watts.



While focusing on maximum output is really appreciated, it would have been great to at least have a smartphone app for a better understanding of the overall functionality of the product. Nevertheless, the air purifier

Verdict

Blueair JOY S seems priced higher for the features it brings to the table. The highlight of the air purifier is its compact minimal design, silent operation, 360-degree filtration and ease of use. The fact that the air purifier does not come with a companion app and also doesn't feature a display to inform about air quality, are two big misses. We recommend you to try other options in the market before investing in the product.