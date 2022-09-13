Dyson Air Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) Review: Unparalleled Performance At A Cost

Dyson Air Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) Features & Specifications

As the name suggests, the latest TP09 model focuses on cleaning the surroundings of formaldehyde (CH2O). Most simple yet most reactive of all aldehydes, the colorless gas at room temperature has a pungent smell and is mostly caused by modern furnishings such as wooden products containing (plywood and fibreboard), paint, wallpapers, varnishes, and household cleaning products. Carcinogenic to humans, indoor pollutants can affect nasal passages, respiration, and eyes.

To act on the pollutant, Dyson has equipped the new purifier with a dedicated solid-state formaldehyde sensor that works in sync with a unique catalytic filter to continuously clean the formaldehyde from indoors.

Additionally, the TP09 has HEPA H13 and activated carbon filters that act on dust, allergens, gases, and other ultra fine pollutants, which human eyes cannot see.

Similar to previous Dyson air-purification machines, the TP09 also applies Air Multiplier technology to purify indoor air.

The air purifier can be controlled and monitored remotely from anywhere using the Dyson Link app.

The new Dyson air-purifier also supports hands-free voice commands.

Dyson Air Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) comes with a two-year warranty.

Dyson Air Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) Setup & Smartphone App

The package contains the air-purifier machine, a set of filters, a quick-start guide, and a remote controller. Installing the filters in the base cylindrical body hardly takes a fewminutes.

Push the carbon filters into place on the machine.

Push the HEPA filter into the outer cover.

Put the outer covers into position on the base and push firmly until they both click securely into place.

Once you plug in the machine to the electricity supply, you can start operating it with the bundled remote or can use the smartphone app.

The Dyson app is available on both Android and iOS and is very neatly designed. All you need is to add the new machine to the application to start using the features. The app allows you to switch on/off the purifier remotely, change modes, check AQI levels, and other critical insights. Besides, you can also change the oscillation angle of the airpurifier, provided that you have enabled the same from the physical remote controller.

Dyson Air Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) Design & Build

Dyson airpurifiers are easily recognizable with their simple yet effective design. Like any previous Dyson air-purifier, the new model also comprises a cylindrical base unit and an elongated oval top with hidden blades that clean the polluted air sucked in by the 360˚ filters beneath. The top portion is capable of up to 350˚ oscillation to project clean air around the room. A small circular LCD is also positioned on the front to offer critical insights about the air quality, filer life, humidity, airflow speed, etc.

As it goes with most Dyson products, the new air-purifier has a solid build quality and looks aesthetically pleasing. The TP09 air-purifier is 105 centimeters tall, 22 centimeters wide, and weighs 4.86 kg. It is available in two colors- White and Gold. The gold color that we are evaluating looks elegant with its dual-tone color treatment. It goes perfectly with wooden furniture and copper color interiors.

Lastly, the curved and magnetized remote controller sits neatly on top of the machine, which is again a smart design approach as losing such tiny remotes is quite common.

Dyson Air Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) Performance

The most interesting upgrade is the new setup consisting of the solid-state formaldehyde sensor and the catalytic filter that continuously traps and breaks down formaldehyde molecules into water and CO2. According to Dyson, the catalytic filter uses an electrochemical cell to detect formaldehyde molecules - 500 times smaller than 0.1 microns.

To test the performance, we kept the air-purifier in a room with newly kept furniture, which was reeking of apungent smell, mostly because of the formaldehyde. We kept the machine running throughout the night in auto mode. The airflow speed was increased to the maximum to ensure better performance.

Effective Filtration

The next morning, the room had very little or no presence of the foul smell. Usually, the same pungent smell stays for a few weeks and keeps polluting the indoors. According to Dyson, the Purifier Cool Formaldehyde detects and destroys formaldehyde and continuously removes 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.

The fully-sealed 360° HEPA filter captures 99.95% of ultra fine particles from the air including the PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants. Combined with activated carbon, it also removes odors and potentially harmful VOCs.

No Heater Mode

The new model is priced almost similarly to Dyson's Hot+Cool air-purifier; however, it lacks the heater mode. The heater mode is an extremely handy feature if you live in a city like Delhi wherein winters can be pretty cold. At its asking price, Dyson could have included the feature in the new mode.

Moving on, Dyson hasn't specified the exact coverage area of the new model. Based on our experience with the previous Dyson machines and test results of the new mode, it would easily clean an indoor space with a coverage area of 600-700 sq. Ft. The new model would be projecting 290 liters of purified air per second in the room, which is quite impressive. And the air projected also addresses the annoying humidity in the spaces.

No Replacement Required For Formaldehyde Setup

The interesting bit is that the new formaldehyde sensor and the filter never need replacing, so you can rest assured of the replacement process. However, you would be required to replace the regular filters from time to time and they cost Rs. 6,000.

Silent Performance & Diffused Mode

Despite offering the same powerful airflow, the new TP09 model is fairly silent and doesn't produce much noise. It won't trouble you with any annoying humming noise, provided that the fans are set to run at medium speed or the machine is set to run at night mode.

Dyson has also added a new 'Diffused Mode' in the new model. It is recommended when you want to purify the room, without feeling the cool airflow. The purified air is diverted through the back of the purifier and dispersed into the room, without creating any cooling effect. This mode is recommended in the winter season.

The new Dyson air-purifier also supports voice commands and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Siri. If you have an Amazon smart speaker at home, all you need is to enable the Dyson skill to control the air purifier. You can also set routines that automate the machine's synergy with other devices in your home.

Verdict

We recommend the new Dyson air purifier for homes or businesses with high formaldehyde exposure. For example, the new Dyson TP09 air purifier is ideal for users who spend the majority of their time in paint stores, hardware stores, or furniture stores. It is also an excellent machine for homes with high levels of dust, fumes, and other aldehydes. The price is higher, but the level of protection provided by the new model is unparalleled.