Epson L6190 InkTank review: Printing made cheap and easy

Specifications

Printer type: Print, Scan, Copy, Fax with ADF

Print speed: Simplex: Up to 15 ipm / 8.0 ipm, Duplex: 6.5 ipm / 4.5 ipm

Print resolution: 4800 x 1280 dpi

Scan resolution: 1200 x 2400 dpi

Weight: 6.8Kg

Power: 12 watts

Warranty: 1 year or 50,000 prints

Design

Aesthetically, the Epson L6190 is a premium looking printer encased in a black shell, giving it a more professional look. The buttons complement the overall design and color scheme of the printer. The printer is actually lighter than it appears, it weighs 6.8kg and is pretty easy to carry or move around without any assistance.

Inside the package, you get a power cable, software CDs, USB cable, user manuals, warranty documents, and four refill ink bottles. The cabinet offers a small 2.2-inch Mono LCD backlit display alongside the control panel to make the job easier. Below that is the paper tray where you get the printouts from.

On the top, the printer has an auto document feed on top that feeds the documents automatically so the users don't need to change the paper repeatedly while scanning. This is one of the best feature of the printer making it really convenient and time-saving for the users. Overall, the printer qualifies as a good looking compact printer that fits well with the surroundings.

Set up

The Epson L6190 comes with built-in WiFi making the setup a breeze. The connection is very convenient in contrast to how the printers work. Other printers usually connect via a LAN cable. Since the L6190 doesn't require a LAN port, it is easy to place it anywhere in the house or office.

The wireless connectivity with portable smart devices works like a charm. Once the set up is complete, you are good to go without following any extra steps.

Printing and Spill-free refilling

Current generation printers usually print around 1500 pages per cartridge. The Epson L6190 claims to produce 7,500 monochrome prints, while you can get 6,000 colored prints. The black ink comes at a price of Rs 899, while the colored ink will cost you around Rs 400. Based on the price of the current ink cartridges and L6190's ink prices, Epson's price per print is cheaper.

The print quality is also impressive. The graphics printed on a plain paper came out with an ample amount of detail and saturated. Epson has offered us a new low-cost way of getting our digital photos printed at home.

Talking of the ink refill, the Epson L6190 the new InkTank systems which offer a transparent layover. This allows you to keep track of the ink and refill it before it runs out. The company has designed different grooves for each bottle to avoid accidental filling. The nozzle of a color's ink bottle will only fit its own ink tank, so you won't refill an ink tank with the wrong ink.

The new refilling system makes sure that the users do not accidentally spill the ink. The ink won't come out even if you turn the bottle upside down. It only comes out after you fit it into the respective nozzle. We tried fitting the black bottle into the yellow nozzle but doesn't fit. You just have to leave to bottle on top of the nozzle and it'll stop once the ink tank is full.

Verdict

Overall, the Epson L6190 InkTank printer ticks almost all the boxes you look for in an ideal printer. With the InkTank concept, Epson has opened new doors for cheap printing and ditch the expensive cartridges. The printer offers several features that are worth putting your money on.

For basic printing needs, we must say that the Epson L6190 is a good bargain for anyone who wants hassle-free printing with less-fuss. Its ability to print photos and documents wirelessly makes it even more useful and handy. The L6160 printer is designed for office use but is well suited to home use as well.

In our opinion, the L6190 is a worthy competitor with pro-level features under its belt. If you are someone looking for a new printer that requires less maintenance and offers cheap prints, then this is what you buy.