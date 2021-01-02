Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Evo iPro IoT-Enabled Smart Water Heater Review

Installation And Setup

The SWH 25A-2D-I is a big and bulky water heater unit which has to be set up by the installation engineers. You would be glad to know that the engineer visit to install this particular model is free as the unit itself costs higher than the traditional non-smart water heaters. Once the engineers install the water heater unit, follow the steps mentioned below to start using the smart features of the device.

Download ‘Hindware Appliances' on your smartphone (Android/iOS)

Register on the app with your phone number or email id.

Click on the ‘Add Product' icon on the dashboard screen

Enter the serial number mentioned on the water heater's packaging to register your product on the Hindware servers.

Switch on the water heater and make sure that the Wi-Fi icon on the water heater's display is emitting a constant blue light.

Click on the IoT icon at the bottom right corner of the product page and start the device configuration process.

Select your home's Wi-Fi network, enter the password and click on connect to complete the configuration process.

What Can You Do With The Smart App?

Similar to any other IoT-enabled smart device, the Atlantic Ondeo Evo iPro can also be controlled with a smartphone from anywhere. The hindware appliances mobile app allows you to set your bathing schedules, set temperature modes, displays time to heat water, shows you the power consumption etc. The app's dashboard shows all the features which are pretty easy to use.

Among several features, the scheduler mode comes very handy and isn't available on any other smart water heater in the market. It allows you to set schedules to get the hot water ready for a shower without manually switching on the water heater; however, you have to keep the unit running on standby mode which means the unit should be kept switched on from the power source. You can set up to 14 schedules from the companion app depending upon your bathing times for regular office days and weekends.

Hold Time, Three Pre-Set Heating Modes And Customized Mode

The smart heater also allows you to set the ‘Hold Time' which ensures the water remains hot for a particular time even when the target temperature is reached in the scheduler mode. For instance, if you have set the scheduler to heat the water at 7:00 AM with 55°C, with 1 hour hold time, the heater will maintain the same temperature till 8:00 AM. The Ondeo Evo iPro has an optimized inlet diffusor that distributes water gradually and keeps temperature equally balanced.

The app features three pre-set heating modes and one customized temperature mode. These include- Eco, Comfort and Power mode with defined temperature settings- 40°C, 55°C and 75°C. And if you want to heat water at a particular temperature, the customized mode lets you do that. This is again a handy feature that you won't find in a traditional water heater.

Alexa-Enabled For Voice Commands But Supports Just One Feature

Interestingly, the smart water heater can also be operated through Amazon Alexa but the hindware skill only supports one hands-free feature, i.e. temperature reading. You can ask your Alexa-enabled smart speaker to inform you about the water temperature of the unit. This is disappointing as the Alexa skill does not allow you to change the heating modes or set heating schedules. I hope hindware updates their Alexa skill to enable support for all the features available on their smartphone app, or at least the basic ones.

As far as power consumption is concerned, you should run the water heater on schedule mode and not on the auto mode to save electricity consumption.

Verdict

Hindware Atlantic Ondeo Evo iPro is a great addition to a smart home ecosystem. It is the only IoT-enabled smart water heater that gives you control over water temperature, allows you to set schedules beforehand and switch on/off the water heater remotely. Though the hindware mobile app could use some improvements to further enhance the user experience, the number of features offered gets the job done.

If you have already invested in a smart home ecosystem the Ondeo Evo iPro is a must-have product for your household. The smart water heater is available in 15L and 25L capacities on Amazon.in at Rs. 12,750 and Rs. 13,600 respectively.