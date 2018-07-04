HyperX Cloud Revolver S review: a top-notch gaming headset

Full specifications

Headphones form factor: Circumaural

Headphones cup type: closed

Sound output mode: stereo

Frequency response: 12 Hz

Total Harmonic Distortion (THD)

Sensitivity: 100.5 dB/mW

Impedance: 30 Ohm

Diaphragm: 2-inches

Magnet material: neodymium

Microphone technology: electret condenser

Microphone operation mode: uni-directional

Sensitivity: -40 dB

Response bandwidth: 50 Hz

Audio input: uni-directional - 50 - 18000 Hz

Design

Aesthetically, the Cloud Revolver S is identical to its precursor. However, this has a white and black color scheme in contrast to the red and black scheme used for its predecessor. The headband frame is built out of this steel which is attached the ear cups on either end.

The ear cups are made of hard plastic, and don a white logo of the company. Under the headband, there's a soft pad that is covered with leather. It also has a unique white lace stitched on both sides to complement the overall color scheme of the headset.

The headset doesn't allow you to adjust the headphone at all, and honestly, you won't feel the need to adjust it as well. The metal band bends and fits properly according to your head. They are comfortable, even if you have a small head. Usually, the metal frames make a bit of noise if taped or brushed, but a pair of rubber dampers reduces the reverberation.

Comfort

Speaking of comfort, the Cloud Revolver S is an extremely comfortable headset and can be worn for long gaming sessions. Thanks to the lightweight design, you won't even feel the weight of the headset. The big faux-leather ear cups and the soft suspension headband adjust without the users having to perform manual tinkering. Also, the ear cups pivot a few degrees in each direction to offer a better fit.

The company claims that the Revolver S features an upgraded headband that distributes the pressure evenly. This could be the reason the new version offers better comfort compared to the previous version.

Even the size is better this time around, thanks to its larger case that makes it easier to sport. Controls are also larger and easier to operate. The control bar has a mic-mute button and Dolby toggle.

Performance

The most noticeable alteration from the original Revolver to the new version is the incorporation of Dolby 7.1 surround sound, which can be fired up with the push of a button. You don't need an additional software to activate the surround sound. Although, the new headset is good overall, but we aren't convinced by the fact that the surround mode is a major enhancement.

We used it while playing games like GTA V, Crysis 3, and NFS Payback, and faced no issues making out the flurry of bullets, explosions, vehicles. Activating the surround sound made the experience richer as it made the surroundings sound more realsitic and louder. But at times we felt that switching to standard mode would be a better option.

While the surround-sound performance of the headset turned out pretty underwhelming, the bass boost mode offered some extra punch. After using the Revolver S for a dozen games, we think that the surround sound was only useful at certain places, but definitely not all of them.

Overall the headset churned out very balanced audio output. We never felt the sound was distorting or emphasizing on one particular area. We enjoyed crisp and clear audio throughout our time with the headset.

But there's isn't any software that lets you make custom EQs for particular applications, which might be a setback for some. In my case, I didn't really need any of that. They were right on the top of the game, straight out-of-the-box.

Verdict

In our opinion, the HyperX Cloud Revolver S is a brilliant headset that ticks all the boxes for an ideal gaming accessory. The 7.1 surround sound manages to create an immersive environment while playing music, movies or games. You get a perfect balance of bass and treble in the audio, which is an uttermost important aspect for a gaming headset.

Apart from its audio capabilities, the built of the Revolver S is something you would like to flaunt in public. Metal, rubberized plastic, faux leather and memory foam together make for a stylish and comfortable headset. Talking of comfort, the headset is apt for long, rigorous gaming sessions.

Sure, the price of the Revolver S is higher compared to other headsets available in the market, but if you consider the whole package, it is worth the price you pay. We would definitely recommend this headset to someone looking for the ultimate gaming headset. But if you're are willing to shell out the sum, you'll find other gaming headsets with lower functionality at a much lower cost.