Kindle Oasis 2017 first impression: Quite a device for ardent readers

Design and Build

With the upgraded 7-inch display, which amazon says should harbor 30% more text, the display is arguably the best part of the new Kindle Oasis as it was highly awaited. The Android Tablet industry back in early 2010 had already inculcated among the user the adaptability towards the 7-inch or bigger display. However, Kindle line-up was somewhat a disappointment in that aspect. The Kindle Oasis 2017 is a great product in this particular regard.

The display has the resolution density of 300ppi and a built-in adjustable light (front light). We were also quite impressed by the fact how lightweight and sleek the device is.

Being the first Kindle e-reader with a metal build, the Oasis has brushed-aluminum back panel. It is the same material that you find on premium smartphones. Unlike most of the e-readers with standard plastic rear plates, we got a premium feel while using the new Kindle Oasis. So design-wise, it is up to the mark.

Talking about the lip of the e-reader or what Amazon refers to as the spine, it is slightly wider as compared to its predecessor. The bump looks quite odd, only because Amazon wanted to make the rest of the device "as close to paper as possible". Well, there is no point complaining as the bump actually houses the battery. And, in any case, it should not even bother most of the users out there.

The bump or the spine is there for another reason. It is there so you can grip the device while reading something on the Kindle Oasis. Unfortunately, due to the smooth finishing of the spine, it is a little difficult to get much traction. So we had to be quite careful while handling the e-reader. However, the solution to this comes handy with the two Kindle Oasis cases that Amazon is selling separately.



Although the touch screen's responsiveness of the Kindle Oasis is pretty good, compared to Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon has included physical buttons on the device. The side bezel of the device holds two sizable buttons. Since the Kindle can flip the screen orientation based on which side is up, both right-handed and left-handed users will be able to use the buttons easily. The front of the device doesn't even have any logo, so there's no definitive top and bottom.

On the flip side, we didn't like the placement of the power button. We could not easily reach the button when needed. However, it is most likely to be a problem only for people with small hands.