Rapoo 3510 Plus 2.4G Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse review: Style meets precision

Rapoo, back in March this year introduced the 3510 Plus 2.4G Fabric Wireless Optical Mouse in India. The mouse is a combination of a soft fabric surface, cool colors and a textural effect felt when touched. It is priced at Rs 1,999 and comes in 3 colors - blue, black and grey.

When we talk about a wireless mouse, we only think of hassle-less connection without any cables hanging around. But Rapoo has managed to add a style quotient to that equation. But is it something you should place your bets on? Let's find out.

Specifications

Soft fabric cover

2.4G wireless connection

1000 DPI high-definition tracking engine

12-month battery life

Works on nearly every surface

NANO receiver

Design

The Rapoo 2.4G Wireless Fabric Optical Mouse is ahead of the competition in terms of design. Measuring 113mm x 64mm x 30mm, the mouse is well balanced and fits in the palm easily. The grip is comfortable and the positioning of the buttons and cursor is ideal. On the bottom, you'll find the optical sensor and the on/off toggle key. There is a button to remove the upper shell, in case you want to change the battery.

The USP of the mouse is the fabric that covers the upper shell of the mouse. The fabric coating feels comfortable and you don't have to worry about sweaty palms. But we noticed that fabric shows dark traces of the fingers on the left button as it is the most used one.

Overall the design of the mouse is ideal for both hands. It looks great and feels premium to hold. It will very well complement your laptop or PC placed on your workstation.

Performance

The mouse can accelerate up to 20G at a maximum resolution of 1000 DPI. This is backed by a tracking speed of 30-inches per second. Also, the two-way wheel direction makes it even easier to scroll.

It offers a big advantage in portability with a delicate 80g body and a plug-and-play ultra-mini NANO receiver. Stable 2.4G wireless technology covers a 10m transmission distance and effectively prevents the mouse link from jamming. Moreover, it is adaptable to different surfaces with the 1000 DPI HD invisible tracking engine.

The mouse uses Rapoo's proprietary energy saving technology. The company claims that the mouse can run for 12 months without the need to change the battery. That being said, the Rapoo 2.4G Wireless Fabric Optical Mouse easily qualifies as one of the best wireless mouse available in the market.

Verdict

The Rapoo 2.4G Wireless Fabric Optical Mouse is highly recommended if you are someone who wants a wireless mouse with a blend of trendy appearance. It comes with brilliant design and has an impressive functionality. It fits well in your hands and ticks almost all the boxes of an ideal wireless mouse.