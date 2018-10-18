Rapoo VPRO V600S Wireless review: An ideal gamepad for the budget conscious

Key Features

Dual Touch Classic Button Layout

Ergonomic Design User-friendly

VIB Button, TUR Button

Semi-automatic and Fully Automatic Rapid-fire Functions

4 Dual Vibration Motors

XInput (X) Mode

DirectInput (D) Mode

Android (A) Standard Mode

2 Years Warranty

Design

We got the black color variant of the gamepad for review that came with a glossy finish which isn't what I prefer personally, but the comfortable grip made up for the pretty well. The gamepad has rubberized grips on the sides and USB connectors are gold plated which makes them look premium.

The ABXY layout is tactical and offer a good feedback, but aren't backlit, which is forgivable at this price point. At the center, we get the power button with VPRO branding on it and is backlit with a blue light. It also comes with a USB cable that can be used to charge or connect it with the PC in case the gamepad isn't charged for wireless use.

The analog sticks are very responsive and placed with precision to offer a good gaming experience. These analogs are also pressure sensitive with a dual vibration. The overall design of the gamepad is good and fits comfortably in the palms.

Performance

The VPRO gamepad qualifies as an impressive performer for its price. We managed to use the gamepad for playing several games on Windows and we didn't notice any issue with the performance. We were able to keep our gameplan intact throughout. We pushed the gamepad to its limits while playing Fifa 2018, GTA V, Crysis 3, and many more games, and it made through all of them with flying colors.

Each button on the gamepad worked well and vibration was satisfactory. With the left motor of powerful vibration, the V600S gives gamers a good experience of feeling every crash and explosion in supported games. With the right motor of slight vibration, the V600S provides feedback of every friction and hit in supported games.

The X/D/A buttons allow gamers to switch between the three modes. The TUR button allows them to quickly activate semi-automatic and fully automatic rapid-fire functions, and disable them. The VIB button allows gamers to turn the vibration on or off.

Overall, the performance of the Rapoo VPRO V600S wireless gamepad is brilliant, and we were totally satisfied with what it had to offer. The buttons worked well and the design and fit of the controller make it even better.

Verdict

Overall the gamepad could be an ideal choice for people who don't want to shell a huge sum to buy a controller. The design is apt for long gaming sessions and you won't feel any strain while reaching out for the buttons.

If you are someone who wants a controller for their PC of Android, this could be a really good option as it does offer all the essential features of a gamepad and has a good battery life for wireless gaming. Of course, you wouldn't get the most premium quality seen on gamepads, but it does the work well unless you are a professional gamer. In our opinion, the VPRO V600S Gamepad is a really good alternative for a price of Rs 3,499, and we were satisfied with the overall performance during our time with the device.